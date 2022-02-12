Skip to main content

How to Watch Seton Hall at Villanova in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Seton Hall looks to win its fourth straight game on Saturday afternoon when it visits Villanova

Seton Hall has righted the ship a bit over the last week and a half. The Pirates have won three straight, including a big 73-71 upset win over Xavier on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Seton Hall at Villanova in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the Seton Hall at Villanova game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pirates were coming off a bad loss to St. John's and a ten-point loss to Marquette before getting hot. They now find themselves 6-6 in the Big East and 15-7 overall as they try to improve their resume for the NCAA Tournament.

Saturday afternoon they get another great opportunity for a big win against No. 15 Villanova who they lost to 73-67 back on New Year's Day.

The Wildcats are coming off two straight wins against UConn and St. John's as they try and keep pace with first-place Providence in the Big East.

Villanova is sitting at 11-3 in conference play and has won 11 of their last 13 games. They have been red-hot as they have won every game not played against Marquette.

One of those wins was against Seton Hall and Saturday the Wildcats will look to get the season sweep and send the Pirates home with another loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Seton Hall at Villanova in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

RUGBY
Rugby

How to Watch Wales vs Scotland

just now
Jan 25, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball next to DePaul Blue Demons forward Yor Anei (10) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Seton Hall at Villanova in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 15, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) dribbles the ball as West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) defends during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma at Kansas in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 4, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Kario Oquendo (3) reacts with Georgia Bulldogs forward Tyron McMillan (4) after scoring a basket against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) (middle) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) left wing Brad Marchand (63) defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Senators

30 minutes ago
imago1009719832h
Premier League

How to Watch Norwich City vs Manchester City

30 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) skates off the ice after loss to Dallas Stars at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Red Wings

1 hour ago
Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Loyola (Md.) vs Maryland

1 hour ago
baylor
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas at Baylor

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy