How to Watch Seton Hall at Villanova in Men's College Basketball

Seton Hall looks to win its fourth straight game on Saturday afternoon when it visits Villanova

Seton Hall has righted the ship a bit over the last week and a half. The Pirates have won three straight, including a big 73-71 upset win over Xavier on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Seton Hall at Villanova in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Pirates were coming off a bad loss to St. John's and a ten-point loss to Marquette before getting hot. They now find themselves 6-6 in the Big East and 15-7 overall as they try to improve their resume for the NCAA Tournament.

Saturday afternoon they get another great opportunity for a big win against No. 15 Villanova who they lost to 73-67 back on New Year's Day.

The Wildcats are coming off two straight wins against UConn and St. John's as they try and keep pace with first-place Providence in the Big East.

Villanova is sitting at 11-3 in conference play and has won 11 of their last 13 games. They have been red-hot as they have won every game not played against Marquette.

One of those wins was against Seton Hall and Saturday the Wildcats will look to get the season sweep and send the Pirates home with another loss.

