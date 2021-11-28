Seton Hall vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Nov 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) drives against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats center Dylan Robertson (22) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-5) take on the No. 21 Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) at Prudential Center on Sunday, November 28, 2021. The game tips at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Bethune-Cookman

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Prudential Center

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman did not participate in games in 2020-21.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17.5 points and pulled down 7.6 boards per game last season.

Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game while also scoring 7.7 points per contest.

Myles Cale hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Reynolds averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu collected 2.9 blocks per contest.

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

Joe French is the top scorer for the Wildcats with 14.2 points per game. He also adds 3.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game to his statistics.

Bethune-Cookman's leader in rebounds is Dylan Robertson with 5.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Mikey West with 1.8 per game.

French is reliable from distance and leads the Wildcats with 2.7 made threes per game.

Bethune-Cookman's leader in steals is Damani McEntire (2.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Robertson (1.5 per game).

Seton Hall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Fairleigh Dickinson W 93-49 Home 11/14/2021 Yale W 80-44 Home 11/16/2021 Michigan W 67-65 Away 11/22/2021 Ohio State L 79-76 Home 11/24/2021 Cal W 62-59 Away 11/28/2021 Bethune-Cookman - Home 12/1/2021 Wagner - Home 12/4/2021 Nyack - Home 12/9/2021 Texas - Home 12/12/2021 Rutgers - Home 12/18/2021 Iona - Home

Bethune-Cookman Schedule