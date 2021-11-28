Seton Hall vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-5) take on the No. 21 Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) at Prudential Center on Sunday, November 28, 2021. The game tips at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Bethune-Cookman
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Prudential Center
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Bethune-Cookman
- Bethune-Cookman did not participate in games in 2020-21.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17.5 points and pulled down 7.6 boards per game last season.
- Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game while also scoring 7.7 points per contest.
- Myles Cale hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Reynolds averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu collected 2.9 blocks per contest.
Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch
- Joe French is the top scorer for the Wildcats with 14.2 points per game. He also adds 3.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game to his statistics.
- Bethune-Cookman's leader in rebounds is Dylan Robertson with 5.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Mikey West with 1.8 per game.
- French is reliable from distance and leads the Wildcats with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Bethune-Cookman's leader in steals is Damani McEntire (2.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Robertson (1.5 per game).
Seton Hall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 93-49
Home
11/14/2021
Yale
W 80-44
Home
11/16/2021
Michigan
W 67-65
Away
11/22/2021
Ohio State
L 79-76
Home
11/24/2021
Cal
W 62-59
Away
11/28/2021
Bethune-Cookman
-
Home
12/1/2021
Wagner
-
Home
12/4/2021
Nyack
-
Home
12/9/2021
Texas
-
Home
12/12/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
12/18/2021
Iona
-
Home
Bethune-Cookman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Middle Tennessee
L 71-51
Away
11/15/2021
Utah
L 86-55
Away
11/20/2021
Bryant
W 81-75
Away
11/21/2021
Air Force
L 73-65
Home
11/23/2021
Liberty
L 59-51
Home
11/28/2021
Seton Hall
-
Away
12/5/2021
UCF
-
Away
12/9/2021
NC State
-
Away
12/19/2021
Florida International
-
Away
12/22/2021
Marist
-
Away
1/3/2022
Florida A&M
-
Home
