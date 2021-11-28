Seton Hall vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) drives against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats center Dylan Robertson (22) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-5) take on the No. 21 Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) at Prudential Center on Sunday, November 28, 2021. The game tips at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Bethune-Cookman

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Prudential Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Bethune-Cookman

    • Bethune-Cookman did not participate in games in 2020-21.

    Seton Hall Players to Watch

    • Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17.5 points and pulled down 7.6 boards per game last season.
    • Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game while also scoring 7.7 points per contest.
    • Myles Cale hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Reynolds averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu collected 2.9 blocks per contest.

    Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

    • Joe French is the top scorer for the Wildcats with 14.2 points per game. He also adds 3.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Bethune-Cookman's leader in rebounds is Dylan Robertson with 5.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Mikey West with 1.8 per game.
    • French is reliable from distance and leads the Wildcats with 2.7 made threes per game.
    • Bethune-Cookman's leader in steals is Damani McEntire (2.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Robertson (1.5 per game).

    Seton Hall Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    W 93-49

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Yale

    W 80-44

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Michigan

    W 67-65

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Ohio State

    L 79-76

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Cal

    W 62-59

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wagner

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Nyack

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Texas

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Iona

    -

    Home

    Bethune-Cookman Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    L 71-51

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Utah

    L 86-55

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Bryant

    W 81-75

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Air Force

    L 73-65

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Liberty

    L 59-51

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Florida International

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Marist

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

