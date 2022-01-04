Seton Hall looks to snap a two-game losing streak Tuesday night when it travels to Butler to take on the Bulldogs.

Seton Hall started the year 9–1 but then went on a pause due to COVID-19 concerns and has since lost two straight. Both losses were in Big East play and the Pirates are suddenly in danger of falling way behind in conference play.

How to Watch Seton Hall at Butler in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Seton Hall was beaten by a red-hot Providence team and a very good Villanova team to start Big East play 0–2.

On Tuesday night, the Pirates will look to get that first Big East win against a Butler team coming off a big win against DePaul last Wednesday.

The win was the Bulldogs fifth in their last six games and improved their record to 8–4 and 1–0 in the Big East.

Butler has been playing much better lately but has struggled against ranked teams this year. The Bulldogs are 8–1 against unranked teams but 0–3 against ranked teams, and Tuesday starts a stretch in which four games of their next six games will be against against currently ranked opponents.

It will be a tough stretch for Butler and one that will show just how good it really is and if it is ready to battle for the top of the Big East.

