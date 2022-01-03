Jan 1, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives to the basket as Villanova Wildcats guard Jordan Longino (15) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Butler Bulldogs (8-4, 0-0 Big East) will try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the No. 15 Seton Hall Pirates (10-4, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Butler vs. Seton Hall

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Butler vs. Seton Hall

The Bulldogs put up 8.7 more points per game (63.3) than the Pirates give up (54.6).

The Pirates average 6.9 more points per game (66.8) than the Bulldogs allow (59.9).

The Bulldogs are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Pirates allow to opponents.

The Pirates' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (41.5%).

Butler Players to Watch

Jayden Taylor posts 10.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.3% from the floor.

Chuck Harris leads his squad in both points (10.6) and assists (2.2) per contest, and also averages 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Thompson puts up a team-high 3.8 assists per game. He is also posting 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 40.4% from the floor.

Jair Bolden posts 9.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bryce Golden paces the Bulldogs at 4.2 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.7 assists and 8.9 points.

Seton Hall Players to Watch