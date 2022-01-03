Skip to main content
    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jan 1, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives to the basket as Villanova Wildcats guard Jordan Longino (15) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Butler Bulldogs (8-4, 0-0 Big East) will try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the No. 15 Seton Hall Pirates (10-4, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Butler vs. Seton Hall

    • Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Butler vs. Seton Hall

    • The Bulldogs put up 8.7 more points per game (63.3) than the Pirates give up (54.6).
    • The Pirates average 6.9 more points per game (66.8) than the Bulldogs allow (59.9).
    • The Bulldogs are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Pirates allow to opponents.
    • The Pirates' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (41.5%).

    Butler Players to Watch

    • Jayden Taylor posts 10.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.3% from the floor.
    • Chuck Harris leads his squad in both points (10.6) and assists (2.2) per contest, and also averages 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Aaron Thompson puts up a team-high 3.8 assists per game. He is also posting 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 40.4% from the floor.
    • Jair Bolden posts 9.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Bryce Golden paces the Bulldogs at 4.2 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.7 assists and 8.9 points.

    Seton Hall Players to Watch

    • Jared Rhoden is the Pirates' top scorer (15.0 points per game) and rebounder (6.8), and delivers 1.2 assists.
    • Alexis Yetna is the Pirates' top rebounder (6.8 per game), and he puts up 9.4 points and 0.9 assists.
    • Kadary Richmond is posting a team-leading 3.4 assists per game. And he is producing 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Pirates receive 11.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Bryce Aiken.
    • Tyrese Samuel is posting 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game, making 57.9% of his shots from the field.

