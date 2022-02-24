Seton Hall vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seton Hall Pirates (17-10, 7-8 Big East) will host the Butler Bulldogs (13-15, 6-11 Big East) after winning three straight home games. The contest tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Butler
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Prudential Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Butler
- The Pirates record only 2.9 more points per game (69.1) than the Bulldogs allow (66.2).
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 63.6 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 62.6 the Pirates allow to opponents.
- The Pirates are shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Pirates have averaged.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Jared Rhoden leads the Pirates in scoring, tallying 15.5 points per game to go with 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
- Seton Hall's leading rebounder is Alexis Yetna averaging 7.7 boards per game and its best passer is Kadary Richmond and his 4.1 assists per game.
- Jamir Harris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pirates, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
- Richmond is Seton Hall's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu leads them in blocks with 3.3 per contest.
Butler Players to Watch
- Chuck Harris is at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 11.0 points per game. He also grabs 2.8 rebounds and averages 1.7 assists per game.
- The Butler leaders in rebounding and assists are Bryce Golden with 3.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.1 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Aaron Thompson with 3.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game).
- Chuck Harris makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
- Butler's leader in steals and blocks is Thompson with 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.
Seton Hall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/4/2022
Creighton
W 74-55
Home
2/9/2022
Xavier
W 73-71
Home
2/12/2022
Villanova
L 73-67
Away
2/16/2022
UConn
L 70-65
Away
2/19/2022
DePaul
W 66-64
Home
2/23/2022
Butler
-
Home
2/26/2022
Xavier
-
Away
3/2/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
3/5/2022
Creighton
-
Away
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Creighton
L 54-52
Away
2/12/2022
Marquette
W 85-79
Home
2/15/2022
DePaul
W 73-71
Away
2/18/2022
Saint John's (NY)
L 91-57
Away
2/20/2022
Providence
L 71-70
Home
2/23/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
2/26/2022
Marquette
-
Away
3/5/2022
Villanova
-
Home
How To Watch
February
23
2022
Butler at Seton Hall
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)