Seton Hall vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 18, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) drives past St. John's Red Storm guard Stef Smith (3) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Seton Hall Pirates (17-10, 7-8 Big East) will host the Butler Bulldogs (13-15, 6-11 Big East) after winning three straight home games. The contest tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Butler

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Prudential Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Butler

  • The Pirates record only 2.9 more points per game (69.1) than the Bulldogs allow (66.2).
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 63.6 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 62.6 the Pirates allow to opponents.
  • The Pirates are shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Pirates have averaged.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • Jared Rhoden leads the Pirates in scoring, tallying 15.5 points per game to go with 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
  • Seton Hall's leading rebounder is Alexis Yetna averaging 7.7 boards per game and its best passer is Kadary Richmond and his 4.1 assists per game.
  • Jamir Harris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pirates, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
  • Richmond is Seton Hall's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu leads them in blocks with 3.3 per contest.

Butler Players to Watch

  • Chuck Harris is at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 11.0 points per game. He also grabs 2.8 rebounds and averages 1.7 assists per game.
  • The Butler leaders in rebounding and assists are Bryce Golden with 3.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.1 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Aaron Thompson with 3.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game).
  • Chuck Harris makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
  • Butler's leader in steals and blocks is Thompson with 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Seton Hall Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/4/2022

Creighton

W 74-55

Home

2/9/2022

Xavier

W 73-71

Home

2/12/2022

Villanova

L 73-67

Away

2/16/2022

UConn

L 70-65

Away

2/19/2022

DePaul

W 66-64

Home

2/23/2022

Butler

-

Home

2/26/2022

Xavier

-

Away

3/2/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

3/5/2022

Creighton

-

Away

Butler Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Creighton

L 54-52

Away

2/12/2022

Marquette

W 85-79

Home

2/15/2022

DePaul

W 73-71

Away

2/18/2022

Saint John's (NY)

L 91-57

Away

2/20/2022

Providence

L 71-70

Home

2/23/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

2/26/2022

Marquette

-

Away

3/5/2022

Villanova

-

Home

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Butler at Seton Hall

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

