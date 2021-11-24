Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) shoots the ball during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (2-3) take on the No. 21 Seton Hall Pirates (3-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Seton Hall

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Key Stats for Cal vs. Seton Hall

Last year, the 65.4 points per game the Golden Bears recorded were just 4.3 fewer points than the Pirates allowed (69.7).

The Pirates' 71.3 points per game last year were just 2.1 more points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears gave up.

The Golden Bears shot 43% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Pirates allowed to opponents.

The Pirates shot 44.1% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 46.4% the Golden Bears' opponents shot last season.

Cal Players to Watch

Andre Kelly paces the Golden Bears with 15.2 points per contest and 9.4 rebounds, while also posting 1.4 assists.

Jordan Shepherd posts 13.8 points, 2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 37.5% from the field and 37.5% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Grant Anticevich is averaging 10.6 points, 0.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest.

Joel Brown posts a team-high 3.2 assists per game. He is also putting up 7.6 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 44.1% from the floor.

Lars Thiemann is putting up 4 points, 0.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Seton Hall Players to Watch