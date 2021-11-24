Publish date:
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (2-3) take on the No. 21 Seton Hall Pirates (3-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Cal vs. Seton Hall
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
- Arena: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
Key Stats for Cal vs. Seton Hall
- Last year, the 65.4 points per game the Golden Bears recorded were just 4.3 fewer points than the Pirates allowed (69.7).
- The Pirates' 71.3 points per game last year were just 2.1 more points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears gave up.
- The Golden Bears shot 43% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Pirates allowed to opponents.
- The Pirates shot 44.1% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 46.4% the Golden Bears' opponents shot last season.
Cal Players to Watch
- Andre Kelly paces the Golden Bears with 15.2 points per contest and 9.4 rebounds, while also posting 1.4 assists.
- Jordan Shepherd posts 13.8 points, 2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 37.5% from the field and 37.5% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Grant Anticevich is averaging 10.6 points, 0.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest.
- Joel Brown posts a team-high 3.2 assists per game. He is also putting up 7.6 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 44.1% from the floor.
- Lars Thiemann is putting up 4 points, 0.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Sandro Mamukelashvili put up 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game while also scoring 7.7 points per contest.
- Myles Cale knocked down 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Reynolds and Ike Obiagu were defensive standouts last season, with Reynolds averaging 1.8 steals per game and Obiagu collecting 2.9 blocks per contest.
