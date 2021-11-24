Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) shoots the ball during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) shoots the ball during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    The California Golden Bears (2-3) take on the No. 21 Seton Hall Pirates (3-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Cal vs. Seton Hall

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cal vs. Seton Hall

    • Last year, the 65.4 points per game the Golden Bears recorded were just 4.3 fewer points than the Pirates allowed (69.7).
    • The Pirates' 71.3 points per game last year were just 2.1 more points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears gave up.
    • The Golden Bears shot 43% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Pirates allowed to opponents.
    • The Pirates shot 44.1% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 46.4% the Golden Bears' opponents shot last season.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Andre Kelly paces the Golden Bears with 15.2 points per contest and 9.4 rebounds, while also posting 1.4 assists.
    • Jordan Shepherd posts 13.8 points, 2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 37.5% from the field and 37.5% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Grant Anticevich is averaging 10.6 points, 0.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest.
    • Joel Brown posts a team-high 3.2 assists per game. He is also putting up 7.6 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 44.1% from the floor.
    • Lars Thiemann is putting up 4 points, 0.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

    Seton Hall Players to Watch

    • Sandro Mamukelashvili put up 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game while also scoring 7.7 points per contest.
    • Myles Cale knocked down 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
    • Reynolds and Ike Obiagu were defensive standouts last season, with Reynolds averaging 1.8 steals per game and Obiagu collecting 2.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off: Seton Hall vs. California

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    ja morant grizzlies
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Grizzlies

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Bucks

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) has a conversation with official Dedric Taylor (left) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Timberwolves

    2 minutes ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Pelicans

    2 minutes ago
    demar-derozan
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Rockets

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Thunder

    2 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Tennessee at Missouri in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) and forward Kur Kuath (52) react during a time out against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won 87-71. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Houston Baptist at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Predators

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy