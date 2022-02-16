Seton Hall visits No. 24 Connecticut Wednesday night, in a rematch of their overtime thriller from earlier this season.

In one of the best single games between Big East teams this season, No. 24 Connecticut and Seton Hall battled to an overtime finish back on Jan. 8. On Wednesday night, they'll meet for the first time since. Is another classic on the way?

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Connecticut in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream Seton Hall vs. Connecticut on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seton Hall won that first matchup 90-87 on the strength of a second-half comeback. Sophomore guard Kadary Richardson was at the center of that comeback, scoring 25 of his career-high 27 points in the second half.

The Pirates enter this game having just had a three-game winning streak snapped. That stretch included an upset win over then-No. 25 Xavier, but was broken on Saturday with a 73-67 loss to No. 10 Villanova.

Connecticut comes in having won two of three, although the last one was close. It took an 11-0 run late in the game to get the Huskies past St. John's 63-60 on Sunday. Senior guard R.J. Cole, who ranks third in the Big East averaging 16.2 points per game, scored 14 points, including two clutch free throws late to put the game away.

Will this one come down to the wire again? Tune to CBS Sports Network on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. for tip-off.

Regional restrictions may apply.