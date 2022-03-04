Mar 2, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) dribbles up court against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Creighton Bluejays (21-9, 12-6 Big East) will attempt to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the Seton Hall Pirates (20-10, 10-8 Big East) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The contest airs at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Seton Hall

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Seton Hall

The Bluejays score 67.1 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 62.8 the Pirates allow.

The Pirates score an average of 69.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 64.5 the Bluejays allow to opponents.

The Bluejays make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

The Pirates are shooting 42.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 39.9% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.

Creighton Players to Watch

Ryan Kalkbrenner averages 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 2.7 blocked shots.

Ryan Hawkins puts up 14.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.6 assists, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Alex O'Connell averages 11.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Ryan Nembhard posts a team-leading 4.4 assists per game. He is also averaging 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Arthur Kaluma puts up 9.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Seton Hall Players to Watch