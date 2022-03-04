Skip to main content

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) dribbles up court against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 2, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) dribbles up court against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Creighton Bluejays (21-9, 12-6 Big East) will attempt to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the Seton Hall Pirates (20-10, 10-8 Big East) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The contest airs at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Seton Hall

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Seton Hall

  • The Bluejays score 67.1 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 62.8 the Pirates allow.
  • The Pirates score an average of 69.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 64.5 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
  • The Bluejays make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
  • The Pirates are shooting 42.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 39.9% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.

Creighton Players to Watch

  • Ryan Kalkbrenner averages 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 2.7 blocked shots.
  • Ryan Hawkins puts up 14.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.6 assists, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Alex O'Connell averages 11.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Ryan Nembhard posts a team-leading 4.4 assists per game. He is also averaging 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Arthur Kaluma puts up 9.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • Jared Rhoden leads the Pirates in scoring (16.1 points per game) and assists (1.2), and posts 6.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Kadary Richmond is the Pirates' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he delivers 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds.
  • Alexis Yetna is the Pirates' top rebounder (7.6 per game), and he averages 8.5 points and 0.7 assists.
  • Myles Cale gives the Pirates 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Tyrese Samuel is posting 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest, making 50.3% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Seton Hall at Creighton

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) looks over Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) skates to the bench in the third period against the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Nov 20, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Cornell Big Red guard Dean Noll (25) and Syracuse Orange forward Elijah Hughes (33) react to a loose ball during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cornell vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket while defended by Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr (2) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) shoots over California Golden Bears forward Sam Alajiki (24) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy