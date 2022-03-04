How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (21-9, 12-6 Big East) will attempt to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the Seton Hall Pirates (20-10, 10-8 Big East) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The contest airs at 2:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Creighton vs. Seton Hall
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Creighton vs. Seton Hall
- The Bluejays score 67.1 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 62.8 the Pirates allow.
- The Pirates score an average of 69.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 64.5 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
- The Bluejays make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
- The Pirates are shooting 42.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 39.9% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Kalkbrenner averages 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 2.7 blocked shots.
- Ryan Hawkins puts up 14.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.6 assists, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Alex O'Connell averages 11.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Ryan Nembhard posts a team-leading 4.4 assists per game. He is also averaging 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Arthur Kaluma puts up 9.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Jared Rhoden leads the Pirates in scoring (16.1 points per game) and assists (1.2), and posts 6.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Kadary Richmond is the Pirates' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he delivers 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds.
- Alexis Yetna is the Pirates' top rebounder (7.6 per game), and he averages 8.5 points and 0.7 assists.
- Myles Cale gives the Pirates 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Tyrese Samuel is posting 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest, making 50.3% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
