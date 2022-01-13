Seton Hall vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Jan 8, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (0) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Tyrese Martin (4) for a layup attempt in the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (9-8, 0-0 Big East) will look to break a seven-game losing streak when they host the No. 20 Seton Hall Pirates (12-4, 0-0 Big East) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Seton Hall

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Seton Hall -5.5 145.5 points

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Seton Hall

The Pirates score 5.7 more points per game (68.5) than the Blue Demons allow (62.8).

The Blue Demons score an average of 67.8 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 56.7 the Pirates allow.

The Pirates are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

The Blue Demons are shooting 44.8% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.0% the Pirates' opponents have shot this season.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Jared Rhoden is tops on his team in both points (15.1) and rebounds (6.6) per contest, and also averages 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kadary Richmond puts up a team-high 3.2 assists per contest. He is also putting up 8.4 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 47.4% from the field.

Alexis Yetna averages 9.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the field.

Bryce Aiken is averaging 12.0 points, 2.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest.

Tyrese Samuel puts up 9.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game, shooting 56.0% from the floor.

DePaul Players to Watch