Skip to main content

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Andre Jackson (44) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 16, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Andre Jackson (44) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (12-15, 3-12 Big East) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Seton Hall Pirates (16-10, 6-8 Big East) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Prudential Center.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. DePaul

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Prudential Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. DePaul

  • The Pirates average just 3.7 more points per game (69.3) than the Blue Demons allow (65.6).
  • The Blue Demons score only 4.5 more points per game (67.0) than the Pirates allow their opponents to score (62.5).
  • The Pirates are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
  • The Blue Demons are shooting 43.0% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 40.6% the Pirates' opponents have shot this season.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Pirates this season is Jared Rhoden, who averages 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.
  • Alexis Yetna leads Seton Hall in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while Kadary Richmond leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.
  • Jamir Harris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pirates, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
  • The Seton Hall steals leader is Richmond, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ike Obiagu, who compiles 3.3 rejections per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch

  • David Jones has the top spot on the Blue Demons leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
  • Jalen Terry records more assists than any other DePaul teammate with 3.1 per game. He also averages 8.7 points and pulls down 3.2 rebounds per game.
  • Jones hits 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Blue Demons.
  • DePaul's leader in steals is Jones with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda with 1.9 per game.

Seton Hall Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Georgetown

W 70-63

Away

2/4/2022

Creighton

W 74-55

Home

2/9/2022

Xavier

W 73-71

Home

2/12/2022

Villanova

L 73-67

Away

2/16/2022

UConn

L 70-65

Away

2/19/2022

DePaul

-

Home

2/23/2022

Butler

-

Home

2/26/2022

Xavier

-

Away

3/2/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

3/5/2022

Creighton

-

Away

DePaul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Xavier

W 69-65

Away

2/9/2022

Georgetown

W 82-74

Home

2/12/2022

Providence

L 76-73

Away

2/15/2022

Butler

L 73-71

Home

2/17/2022

Creighton

L 71-59

Home

2/19/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

2/24/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

2/27/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

3/2/2022

Marquette

-

Home

3/5/2022

UConn

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

DePaul at Seton Hall

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17703731
College Basketball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Gonzaga

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
USATSI_13507409
Bellator MMA

How to Watch Bellator 274: Gracie vs. Storley

By Iolanda Neto
1 minute ago
Feb 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) shoots the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) shoots the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) shoots against Oklahoma Sooners forward Jacob Groves (34) and forward Tanner Groves (35) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

West Virginia vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) shoots against Oklahoma Sooners forward Jacob Groves (34) and forward Tanner Groves (35) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kansas vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Jabari Rice (10) draws back to shoot as the New Mexico State Aggies face off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at the Pas American in Las Cruces on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Nmsu Acu 13
College Basketball

New Mexico State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Andre Jackson (44) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

DePaul vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Jalen Williams (24) drives the ball during the second half against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) at Leavey Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy