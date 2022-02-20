How to Watch Seton Hall vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (12-15, 3-12 Big East) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Seton Hall Pirates (16-10, 6-8 Big East) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Prudential Center.
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. DePaul
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Prudential Center
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. DePaul
- The Pirates average just 3.7 more points per game (69.3) than the Blue Demons allow (65.6).
- The Blue Demons score only 4.5 more points per game (67.0) than the Pirates allow their opponents to score (62.5).
- The Pirates are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- The Blue Demons are shooting 43.0% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 40.6% the Pirates' opponents have shot this season.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Pirates this season is Jared Rhoden, who averages 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.
- Alexis Yetna leads Seton Hall in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while Kadary Richmond leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.
- Jamir Harris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pirates, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
- The Seton Hall steals leader is Richmond, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ike Obiagu, who compiles 3.3 rejections per contest.
DePaul Players to Watch
- David Jones has the top spot on the Blue Demons leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
- Jalen Terry records more assists than any other DePaul teammate with 3.1 per game. He also averages 8.7 points and pulls down 3.2 rebounds per game.
- Jones hits 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Blue Demons.
- DePaul's leader in steals is Jones with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda with 1.9 per game.
Seton Hall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/1/2022
Georgetown
W 70-63
Away
2/4/2022
Creighton
W 74-55
Home
2/9/2022
Xavier
W 73-71
Home
2/12/2022
Villanova
L 73-67
Away
2/16/2022
UConn
L 70-65
Away
2/19/2022
DePaul
-
Home
2/23/2022
Butler
-
Home
2/26/2022
Xavier
-
Away
3/2/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
3/5/2022
Creighton
-
Away
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Xavier
W 69-65
Away
2/9/2022
Georgetown
W 82-74
Home
2/12/2022
Providence
L 76-73
Away
2/15/2022
Butler
L 73-71
Home
2/17/2022
Creighton
L 71-59
Home
2/19/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
2/24/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
2/27/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
3/2/2022
Marquette
-
Home
3/5/2022
UConn
-
Away
