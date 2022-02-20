How to Watch Seton Hall vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The DePaul Blue Demons (12-15, 3-12 Big East) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Seton Hall Pirates (16-10, 6-8 Big East) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Prudential Center.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. DePaul

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Prudential Center

Prudential Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. DePaul

The Pirates average just 3.7 more points per game (69.3) than the Blue Demons allow (65.6).

The Blue Demons score only 4.5 more points per game (67.0) than the Pirates allow their opponents to score (62.5).

The Pirates are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

The Blue Demons are shooting 43.0% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 40.6% the Pirates' opponents have shot this season.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Pirates this season is Jared Rhoden, who averages 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

Alexis Yetna leads Seton Hall in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while Kadary Richmond leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.

Jamir Harris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pirates, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.

The Seton Hall steals leader is Richmond, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ike Obiagu, who compiles 3.3 rejections per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch

David Jones has the top spot on the Blue Demons leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Jalen Terry records more assists than any other DePaul teammate with 3.1 per game. He also averages 8.7 points and pulls down 3.2 rebounds per game.

Jones hits 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Blue Demons.

DePaul's leader in steals is Jones with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda with 1.9 per game.

Seton Hall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/1/2022 Georgetown W 70-63 Away 2/4/2022 Creighton W 74-55 Home 2/9/2022 Xavier W 73-71 Home 2/12/2022 Villanova L 73-67 Away 2/16/2022 UConn L 70-65 Away 2/19/2022 DePaul - Home 2/23/2022 Butler - Home 2/26/2022 Xavier - Away 3/2/2022 Georgetown - Home 3/5/2022 Creighton - Away

DePaul Schedule