Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives the ball against St. John Red Storm guard Julian Champagnie (2) during the first half of a Big East tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives the ball against St. John Red Storm guard Julian Champagnie (2) during the first half of a Big East tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-0) go up against the Seton Hall Pirates (0-0) at Prudential Center on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Prudential Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

    • Last year, the Pirates put up 71.3 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 78.8 the Knights allowed.
    • The Knights put up an average of 75.0 points per game last year, 5.3 more points than the 69.7 the Pirates allowed.
    • The Pirates made 44.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points lower than the Knights allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
    • The Knights shot at a 45.1% clip from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Pirates averaged.

    Seton Hall Players to Watch

    • Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17.5 points and pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Shavar Reynolds distributed 4.2 assists per game while scoring 7.7 PPG.
    • Myles Cale hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Reynolds averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Ike Obiagu compiled 2.9 rejections per contest.

    Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

    • Jahlil Jenkins scored 16.8 points per game last season to go with 3.2 assists.
    • Elyjah Williams pulled down 7.6 boards per game while also scoring 13.9 points a contest.
    • Brandon Rush hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Brandon Powell averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Williams compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.

    Seton Hall Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Yale

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wagner

    -

    Home

    Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Drexel

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    NJIT

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Princeton

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17118238
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Pelicans

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) defends in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Bulls

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives the ball against St. John Red Storm guard Julian Champagnie (2) during the first half of a Big East tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) and Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) celebrate as they beat the Utah Jazz at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Bowling Green vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers defensive lineman Austin Booker (94) sacks Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Toledo vs. Bowling Green: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) rushes in the first half against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Ball State vs. Northern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy