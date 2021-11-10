Publish date:
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-0) go up against the Seton Hall Pirates (0-0) at Prudential Center on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Prudential Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Last year, the Pirates put up 71.3 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 78.8 the Knights allowed.
- The Knights put up an average of 75.0 points per game last year, 5.3 more points than the 69.7 the Pirates allowed.
- The Pirates made 44.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points lower than the Knights allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- The Knights shot at a 45.1% clip from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Pirates averaged.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17.5 points and pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Shavar Reynolds distributed 4.2 assists per game while scoring 7.7 PPG.
- Myles Cale hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Reynolds averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Ike Obiagu compiled 2.9 rejections per contest.
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
- Jahlil Jenkins scored 16.8 points per game last season to go with 3.2 assists.
- Elyjah Williams pulled down 7.6 boards per game while also scoring 13.9 points a contest.
- Brandon Rush hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Brandon Powell averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Williams compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.
Seton Hall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Home
11/14/2021
Yale
-
Home
11/16/2021
Michigan
-
Away
11/22/2021
Ohio State
-
Home
11/28/2021
Bethune-Cookman
-
Home
12/1/2021
Wagner
-
Home
Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Seton Hall
-
Away
11/12/2021
Drexel
-
Away
11/18/2021
Northwestern
-
Away
11/20/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
11/24/2021
NJIT
-
Away
11/28/2021
Princeton
-
Away
