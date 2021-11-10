Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives the ball against St. John Red Storm guard Julian Champagnie (2) during the first half of a Big East tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-0) go up against the Seton Hall Pirates (0-0) at Prudential Center on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Last year, the Pirates put up 71.3 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 78.8 the Knights allowed.

The Knights put up an average of 75.0 points per game last year, 5.3 more points than the 69.7 the Pirates allowed.

The Pirates made 44.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points lower than the Knights allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

The Knights shot at a 45.1% clip from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Pirates averaged.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17.5 points and pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game last season.

Shavar Reynolds distributed 4.2 assists per game while scoring 7.7 PPG.

Myles Cale hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Reynolds averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Ike Obiagu compiled 2.9 rejections per contest.

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

Jahlil Jenkins scored 16.8 points per game last season to go with 3.2 assists.

Elyjah Williams pulled down 7.6 boards per game while also scoring 13.9 points a contest.

Brandon Rush hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Brandon Powell averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Williams compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.

Seton Hall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Fairleigh Dickinson - Home 11/14/2021 Yale - Home 11/16/2021 Michigan - Away 11/22/2021 Ohio State - Home 11/28/2021 Bethune-Cookman - Home 12/1/2021 Wagner - Home

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule