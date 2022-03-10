Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) dribbles down courtin the second half of the NCAA men's Basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Xavier Musketeers defeated Georgetown Hoyas 97-75. Georgetown Hoyas At Xavier Musketeers

Watch as the No. 6 seed Seton Hall Pirates (21-10, 11-8 Big East) and the No. 11 seed Georgetown Hoyas (6-24, 0-19 Big East) try to move on in the Big East tournament on Wednesday as they meet at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Georgetown

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Georgetown

The Pirates score 8.2 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Hoyas give up (77.7).

The Hoyas score an average of 71.3 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 62.7 the Pirates allow to opponents.

The Pirates are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

The Pirates scoring leader is Jared Rhoden, who averages 16.2 per contest to go with 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Seton Hall's leading rebounder is Alexis Yetna averaging 7.7 boards per game and its best passer is Kadary Richmond and his 4.3 assists per game.

The Pirates get the most three-point shooting production out of Jamir Harris, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.

Richmond and Ike Obiagu lead Seton Hall on the defensive end, with Richmond leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Obiagu in blocks averaging 3.0 per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

Aminu Mohammed holds the top spot on the Hoyas leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 13.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Georgetown's assist leader is Dante Harris with 4.2 per game. He also scores 12.3 points per game and grabs 3.6 rebounds per game.

Kaiden Rice makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hoyas.

Georgetown's leader in steals is Mohammed with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ryan Mutombo with 0.9 per game.

Seton Hall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 DePaul W 66-64 Home 2/23/2022 Butler W 66-60 Home 2/26/2022 Xavier W 82-66 Away 3/2/2022 Georgetown W 73-68 Home 3/5/2022 Creighton W 65-60 Away 3/9/2022 Georgetown - Home

Georgetown Schedule