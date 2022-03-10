Skip to main content

How to Watch the Big East Tournament, First Round: Seton Hall vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first day of the Big East tournament wraps up with sixth seed Seton Hall taking on 11th seed Georgetown at Madison Square Garden.

Who will punch the final ticket to the quarterfinal round of the Big East Tournament? Sixth seed Seton Hall faces 11th seed Georgetown on Wednesday night to conclude the first day of action from Madison Square Garden.

How to Watch the Big East Tournament in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Seton Hall vs. Georgetown on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgetown enters this year's tournament looking to defend its title from the bottom seed. As the eighth seed last year, the Hoyas went on a historic run that included wins over No. 14 Villanova in the quarterfinals and No. 17 Xavier in the Championship game. In between, they faced this Seton Hall team, beating the Pirates 66-58.

Seton Hall got its revenge this year in the regular season, winning both meetings. Both games featured single-digit scoring margins, but the Pirates pulled off the sweep with a 70-63 win in D.C. on Feb. 1, followed by a 73-63 victory last week at home.

Senior Jared Rhoden led the Pirates in both games, with 14 points and six rebounds in the first win and 16 and six in the second. Rhoden was the team's leading scorer on the season, averaging 16.2 points per game. He also led in rebounds with 6.9 per contest. 

Will Seton Hall get revenge for last year? Or will Georgetown kick off another magical run? Tip-off from MSG is at 9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday night and can be seen on Fox Sports 1.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Seton Hall vs. Georgetown

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
