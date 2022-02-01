Skip to main content

How to Watch Seton Hall at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Seton Hall hits the road on Tuesday night looking to snap a two-game losing streak when it takes on Georgetown.

Seton Hall was one of the surprise stories in college basketball to start the year, but that has come to a halt as Big East play has not been kind to the team.

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Pirates are just 3-6 in conference play and have lost four of their last five. They have been close in most of their losses, but last week they dropped a home game to St. John's 84-63 and then lost again to Marquette 73-63 on Wednesday.

Seton Hall has had six days off since that last loss and it hopes it can get back on track when it takes on a Georgetown team that has lost eight straight.

The Hoyas nearly snapped their losing streak on Saturday, but Butler hit a late shot to give the Bulldogs a 56-53 win. The loss kept the Hoyas from winning their first Big East game of the year and winless since Dec. 15. 

It has been a rough stretch for Georgetown, as it has struggled to stay in most games in conference play.

The Hoyas hope Tuesday will finally get them that first win in 2022, as they look to extend Seton Hall's losing streak.

How To Watch

February
1
2022

Seton Hall at Georgetown

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
