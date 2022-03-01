How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seton Hall Pirates (19-10, 9-8 Big East) aim to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-22, 0-17 Big East) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Prudential Center.
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Georgetown
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Prudential Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Georgetown
- The 69.5 points per game the Pirates score are 7.7 fewer points than the Hoyas give up (77.2).
- The Hoyas put up an average of 71.3 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 62.6 the Pirates give up.
- The Pirates are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Jared Rhoden leads the Pirates in scoring, tallying 16.1 points per game to go with 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
- Alexis Yetna leads Seton Hall in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while Kadary Richmond leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.
- The Pirates get the most three-point shooting production out of Jamir Harris, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
- Richmond is Seton Hall's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu leads them in blocks with 3.1 per contest.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed puts up 14.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for the Hoyas, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Dante Harris' assist statline paces Georgetown; he records 4.2 assists per game.
- Kaiden Rice is the top scorer from distance for the Hoyas, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Georgetown's leader in steals is Mohammed (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Mutombo (1.0 per game).
Seton Hall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Villanova
L 73-67
Away
2/16/2022
UConn
L 70-65
Away
2/19/2022
DePaul
W 66-64
Home
2/23/2022
Butler
W 66-60
Home
2/26/2022
Xavier
W 82-66
Away
3/2/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
3/5/2022
Creighton
-
Away
Georgetown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
Creighton
L 88-77
Away
2/16/2022
Marquette
L 77-66
Away
2/19/2022
Villanova
L 74-66
Away
2/24/2022
DePaul
L 68-65
Home
2/27/2022
UConn
L 86-77
Home
3/2/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
3/5/2022
Xavier
-
Away
How To Watch
March
2
2022
Georgetown at Seton Hall
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)