How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Marquette brings a three-game winning streak into Saturday's matchup with No. 20 Seton Hall.

After struggling in December, Marquette has turned things around to start 2022. Moving into conference play, the Golden Eagles have turned a corner, especially on the offensive end of the floor. Will they be able to keep scoring against one of the Big East's better defenses in No. 20 Seton Hall?

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Seton Hall vs. Marquette on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Golden Eagles have scored at least 87 points in all three games of their current winning streak, which includes all conference opponents. Highlighting that stretch is an 88-56 blowout win of Providence.

With their current winning streak, the Golden Eagles are 11-6 overall this year and 3-3 in Big East play. They're also 7-3 at Fiserv Forum, where they'll host Seton Hall on Saturday.

The Pirates have two of their last three, including a 90-87 overtime win against UConn last weekend. They're 11-4 overall this year, but just 2-3 in conference play.

Seton Hall will look to lean on its perimeter defense to get back to .500 in the Big East. Opponents are shooting just 29.2% against the Pirates from three point range this season, the lowest percentage of any Big East team.

This game tips off at noon ET. You can catch the action on FOX Sports 1.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

