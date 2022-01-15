Seton Hall vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) shoots during the first half against the DePaul Blue Demons at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (11-6, 3-3 Big East) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the No. 20 Seton Hall Pirates (12-5, 2-3 Big East) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Seton Hall

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Seton Hall -1 150.5 points

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Seton Hall

The Pirates put up only 0.3 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Golden Eagles allow (70.2).

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 75.3 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 59.0 the Pirates give up.

The Pirates are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

The Golden Eagles' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Pirates have given up to their opponents (40.3%).

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Jared Rhoden puts up 15.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.1 assists, shooting 41.8% from the floor.

Kadary Richmond leads his team in assists per game (3.4), and also posts 8.5 points and 3.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bryce Aiken puts up 12.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Alexis Yetna is averaging 8.7 points, 0.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Samuel is putting up 9.0 points, 0.1 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Marquette Players to Watch