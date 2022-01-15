Seton Hall vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (11-6, 3-3 Big East) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the No. 20 Seton Hall Pirates (12-5, 2-3 Big East) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Marquette vs. Seton Hall
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Seton Hall
-1
150.5 points
Key Stats for Marquette vs. Seton Hall
- The Pirates put up only 0.3 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Golden Eagles allow (70.2).
- The Golden Eagles put up an average of 75.3 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 59.0 the Pirates give up.
- The Pirates are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Golden Eagles' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Pirates have given up to their opponents (40.3%).
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Jared Rhoden puts up 15.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.1 assists, shooting 41.8% from the floor.
- Kadary Richmond leads his team in assists per game (3.4), and also posts 8.5 points and 3.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Bryce Aiken puts up 12.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Alexis Yetna is averaging 8.7 points, 0.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.
- Tyrese Samuel is putting up 9.0 points, 0.1 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis is the Golden Eagles' top scorer (15.1 points per game) and rebounder (7.8), and posts 1.5 assists.
- Tyler Kolek is putting up a team-high 6.4 assists per contest. And he is delivering 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 31.2% of his shots from the floor and 23.6% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.
- Darryl Morsell is averaging 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.
- The Golden Eagles receive 5.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Kur Kuath.
- The Golden Eagles get 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Oso Ighodaro.
How To Watch
January
15
2022
Seton Hall at Marquette
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
