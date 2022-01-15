Seton Hall vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) shoots during the first half against the DePaul Blue Demons at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) shoots during the first half against the DePaul Blue Demons at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (11-6, 3-3 Big East) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the No. 20 Seton Hall Pirates (12-5, 2-3 Big East) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Seton Hall

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Fiserv Forum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seton Hall vs Marquette Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Seton Hall

-1

150.5 points

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Seton Hall

  • The Pirates put up only 0.3 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Golden Eagles allow (70.2).
  • The Golden Eagles put up an average of 75.3 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 59.0 the Pirates give up.
  • The Pirates are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Eagles' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Pirates have given up to their opponents (40.3%).

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • Jared Rhoden puts up 15.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.1 assists, shooting 41.8% from the floor.
  • Kadary Richmond leads his team in assists per game (3.4), and also posts 8.5 points and 3.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Bryce Aiken puts up 12.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Alexis Yetna is averaging 8.7 points, 0.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.
  • Tyrese Samuel is putting up 9.0 points, 0.1 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Justin Lewis is the Golden Eagles' top scorer (15.1 points per game) and rebounder (7.8), and posts 1.5 assists.
  • Tyler Kolek is putting up a team-high 6.4 assists per contest. And he is delivering 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 31.2% of his shots from the floor and 23.6% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.
  • Darryl Morsell is averaging 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.
  • The Golden Eagles receive 5.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Kur Kuath.
  • The Golden Eagles get 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Oso Ighodaro.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Seton Hall at Marquette

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Northwestern at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas Tech at Kansas State in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
UCONN WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Xavier at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Dec 21, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Xavier guard Adam Kunkel (5) drives past Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Zwarych-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton at Xavier in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives to the basket as Villanova Wildcats guard Jordan Longino (15) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
mac-jones
SI Guide

NFL’s Wild-Card Weekend Kicks Off With a Bang

2 minutes ago
Dec 17, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) celebrate late game action against the Villanova Wildcats in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Creighton vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Chuck O Bannon Jr. (5) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) shoots during the first half against the DePaul Blue Demons at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Seton Hall vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy