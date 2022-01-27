Seton Hall vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 24, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) shoots the ball asSt. John's Red Storm center Joel Soriano (11) defends during the first half at Walsh Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Marquette Golden Eagles (14-6, 6-3 Big East) aim to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Seton Hall Pirates (13-7, 3-5 Big East) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Prudential Center.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Prudential Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Marquette

  • The Pirates average 69.5 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 69.2 the Golden Eagles allow.
  • The Golden Eagles' 74.3 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 61.0 the Pirates give up.
  • The Pirates make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
  • The Golden Eagles have shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Pirates have averaged.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • The Pirates scoring leader is Jared Rhoden, who averages 14.8 per contest to go with 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
  • Alexis Yetna is Seton Hall's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.5 per game, while Kadary Richmond is its best passer, averaging 3.7 assists in each contest.
  • The Pirates get the most three-point shooting production out of Jamir Harris, who makes 1.6 threes per game.
  • The Seton Hall steals leader is Richmond, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ike Obiagu, who compiles 3.1 rejections per contest.

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Justin Lewis records 15.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Tyler Kolek's assist statline leads Marquette; he racks up 6.5 assists per game.
  • Kam Jones hits 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Eagles.
  • Kolek (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Marquette while Kur Kuath (2.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Seton Hall Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

UConn

W 90-87

Home

1/13/2022

DePaul

L 96-92

Away

1/15/2022

Marquette

L 73-72

Away

1/22/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 66-60

Away

1/24/2022

Saint John's (NY)

L 84-63

Home

1/26/2022

Marquette

-

Home

2/1/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

2/4/2022

Creighton

-

Home

2/9/2022

Xavier

-

Home

2/12/2022

Villanova

-

Away

2/16/2022

UConn

-

Away

Marquette Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/7/2022

Georgetown

W 92-64

Away

1/11/2022

DePaul

W 87-76

Home

1/15/2022

Seton Hall

W 73-72

Home

1/19/2022

Villanova

W 57-54

Away

1/23/2022

Xavier

W 75-64

Home

1/26/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

1/29/2022

Providence

-

Away

2/2/2022

Villanova

-

Home

2/8/2022

UConn

-

Away

2/12/2022

Butler

-

Away

2/16/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Marquette at Seton Hall

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
