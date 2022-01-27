Seton Hall vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 24, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) shoots the ball asSt. John's Red Storm center Joel Soriano (11) defends during the first half at Walsh Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Marquette Golden Eagles (14-6, 6-3 Big East) aim to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Seton Hall Pirates (13-7, 3-5 Big East) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Prudential Center.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Prudential Center

Prudential Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Marquette

The Pirates average 69.5 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 69.2 the Golden Eagles allow.

The Golden Eagles' 74.3 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 61.0 the Pirates give up.

The Pirates make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

The Golden Eagles have shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Pirates have averaged.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

The Pirates scoring leader is Jared Rhoden, who averages 14.8 per contest to go with 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Alexis Yetna is Seton Hall's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.5 per game, while Kadary Richmond is its best passer, averaging 3.7 assists in each contest.

The Pirates get the most three-point shooting production out of Jamir Harris, who makes 1.6 threes per game.

The Seton Hall steals leader is Richmond, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ike Obiagu, who compiles 3.1 rejections per contest.

Marquette Players to Watch

Justin Lewis records 15.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Tyler Kolek's assist statline leads Marquette; he racks up 6.5 assists per game.

Kam Jones hits 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Eagles.

Kolek (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Marquette while Kur Kuath (2.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Seton Hall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 UConn W 90-87 Home 1/13/2022 DePaul L 96-92 Away 1/15/2022 Marquette L 73-72 Away 1/22/2022 Saint John's (NY) W 66-60 Away 1/24/2022 Saint John's (NY) L 84-63 Home 1/26/2022 Marquette - Home 2/1/2022 Georgetown - Away 2/4/2022 Creighton - Home 2/9/2022 Xavier - Home 2/12/2022 Villanova - Away 2/16/2022 UConn - Away

Marquette Schedule