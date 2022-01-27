Seton Hall vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 Marquette Golden Eagles (14-6, 6-3 Big East) aim to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Seton Hall Pirates (13-7, 3-5 Big East) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Prudential Center.
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Prudential Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Marquette
- The Pirates average 69.5 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 69.2 the Golden Eagles allow.
- The Golden Eagles' 74.3 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 61.0 the Pirates give up.
- The Pirates make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- The Golden Eagles have shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Pirates have averaged.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- The Pirates scoring leader is Jared Rhoden, who averages 14.8 per contest to go with 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
- Alexis Yetna is Seton Hall's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.5 per game, while Kadary Richmond is its best passer, averaging 3.7 assists in each contest.
- The Pirates get the most three-point shooting production out of Jamir Harris, who makes 1.6 threes per game.
- The Seton Hall steals leader is Richmond, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ike Obiagu, who compiles 3.1 rejections per contest.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis records 15.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Tyler Kolek's assist statline leads Marquette; he racks up 6.5 assists per game.
- Kam Jones hits 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Eagles.
- Kolek (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Marquette while Kur Kuath (2.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Seton Hall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
UConn
W 90-87
Home
1/13/2022
DePaul
L 96-92
Away
1/15/2022
Marquette
L 73-72
Away
1/22/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 66-60
Away
1/24/2022
Saint John's (NY)
L 84-63
Home
1/26/2022
Marquette
-
Home
2/1/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
2/4/2022
Creighton
-
Home
2/9/2022
Xavier
-
Home
2/12/2022
Villanova
-
Away
2/16/2022
UConn
-
Away
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/7/2022
Georgetown
W 92-64
Away
1/11/2022
DePaul
W 87-76
Home
1/15/2022
Seton Hall
W 73-72
Home
1/19/2022
Villanova
W 57-54
Away
1/23/2022
Xavier
W 75-64
Home
1/26/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
1/29/2022
Providence
-
Away
2/2/2022
Villanova
-
Home
2/8/2022
UConn
-
Away
2/12/2022
Butler
-
Away
2/16/2022
Georgetown
-
Home