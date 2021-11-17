Seton Hall vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) battle the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at Crisler Center on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Seton Hall
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan
-8.5
137 points
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Seton Hall
- Last year, the Wolverines put up 6.1 more points per game (75.8) than the Pirates allowed (69.7).
- The Pirates scored an average of 71.3 points per game last year, 6.2 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines gave up.
- Last season, the Wolverines had a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.1% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Pirates' opponents hit.
- The Pirates shot at a 44.1% rate from the field last season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Wolverines averaged.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner put up 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists per contest last season, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Hunter Dickinson averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest last season -- both team highs. He also put up 0.9 assists, shooting 59.8% from the floor.
- Isaiah Livers put up 10.8 points, 1.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest last year.
- Mike Smith posted a team-best 5.3 assists per contest last year. He also posted 9 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 41.2% from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Eli Brooks averaged 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last year, shooting 42.6% from the field and 39.6% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17.5 points and pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game while also scoring 7.7 points per contest.
- Myles Cale knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
- Reynolds and Ike Obiagu were defensive standouts last season, with Reynolds averaging 1.8 steals per game and Obiagu collecting 2.9 blocks per contest.
