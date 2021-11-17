Seton Hall vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) celebrates the win as Michigan Wolverines guard Franz Wagner (21) reacts after missing the final shot of the game during the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Ncaa Basketball Ncaa Tournament Michigan Vs Ucla

    UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) celebrates the win as Michigan Wolverines guard Franz Wagner (21) reacts after missing the final shot of the game during the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Ncaa Basketball Ncaa Tournament Michigan Vs Ucla

    The Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) battle the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at Crisler Center on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Seton Hall

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Crisler Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Michigan vs Seton Hall Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Michigan

    -8.5

    137 points

    Key Stats for Michigan vs. Seton Hall

    • Last year, the Wolverines put up 6.1 more points per game (75.8) than the Pirates allowed (69.7).
    • The Pirates scored an average of 71.3 points per game last year, 6.2 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines gave up.
    • Last season, the Wolverines had a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.1% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Pirates' opponents hit.
    • The Pirates shot at a 44.1% rate from the field last season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Wolverines averaged.

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Franz Wagner put up 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists per contest last season, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Hunter Dickinson averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest last season -- both team highs. He also put up 0.9 assists, shooting 59.8% from the floor.
    • Isaiah Livers put up 10.8 points, 1.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Mike Smith posted a team-best 5.3 assists per contest last year. He also posted 9 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 41.2% from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Eli Brooks averaged 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last year, shooting 42.6% from the field and 39.6% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

    Seton Hall Players to Watch

    • Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17.5 points and pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game while also scoring 7.7 points per contest.
    • Myles Cale knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
    • Reynolds and Ike Obiagu were defensive standouts last season, with Reynolds averaging 1.8 steals per game and Obiagu collecting 2.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Seton Hall at Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 27, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots the ball over Southern University Jaguars guard Samkelo Cele (25) during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Carolina Central at Iowa

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Mike Smith (12) drives to the basket against Florida State Seminoles forward RaiQuan Gray (1) and forward Malik Osborne (right) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Seton Hall at Michigan

    2 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Arizona

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) shoots over North Dakota State Bison guard Sam Griesel (5) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) celebrates the win as Michigan Wolverines guard Franz Wagner (21) reacts after missing the final shot of the game during the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Ncaa Basketball Ncaa Tournament Michigan Vs Ucla
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) passes, protected by offensive lineman Sam Vaughan (50) offensive lineman David Redding (64) with Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Val Martin (56) in pursuit at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH): Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    High Point vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Baylor Bears guard Jared Butler (12) drives toward the basket while being guarded by Houston Cougars guard DeJon Jarreau (3) and Houston Cougars forward Reggie Chaney (32) during the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. North Carolina Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy