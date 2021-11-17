Seton Hall goes for its third straight win on Tuesday when it travels to Michigan to take on the Wolverines.

Seton Hall has looked sharp in winning its first two games of the year over Fairleigh Dickinson and Yale. They jumped out to early leads in both games and never looked back as they won by 44 and 36 respectively.

How to Watch Seton Hall at Michigan Today:

Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Seton Hall at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pirates great start has been fueled by Tyrese Samuel who is averaging a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds through two games. He is one of four players averaging double digit points for Seton Hall.

Tuesday, though, the competition ramps up as they head to Michigan to take on the Wolverines who appear to have one of the best teams in the country.

Michigan, one of the preseason favorites to make a run at the national championship, won its first two games against Buffalo and Prairie View A&M.

The Wolverines used huge first halves in route to both wins, but in the Buffalo game they had to withstand a rally by the Bulls before finally pulling out the win.

Michigan will need to be a little sharper when they host Seton Hall on Tuesday if they want to stay undefeated.

Regional restrictions may apply.