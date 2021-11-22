Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 14, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) drives to the basket asYale Bulldogs guard Matthue Cotton (10) and guard Jalen Gabbidon (00) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 14, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) drives to the basket asYale Bulldogs guard Matthue Cotton (10) and guard Jalen Gabbidon (00) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 21 Seton Hall Pirates (3-0) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Prudential Center.

    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Ohio State

    • Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Prudential Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Ohio State

    • Last year, the Pirates scored 71.3 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 71.1 the Buckeyes gave up.
    • The Buckeyes put up an average of 77.2 points per game last year, 7.5 more points than the 69.7 the Pirates allowed to opponents.
    • The Pirates shot 44.1% from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Buckeyes allowed to opponents.
    • The Buckeyes shot at a 45.9% clip from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Pirates averaged.

    Seton Hall Players to Watch

    • Sandro Mamukelashvili averaged 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game while also scoring 7.7 points per contest.
    • Myles Cale knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
    • Reynolds and Ike Obiagu were defensive standouts last season, with Reynolds averaging 1.8 steals per game and Obiagu collecting 2.9 blocks per contest.

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • Duane Washington Jr. averaged 16.4 points per contest to go with 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.
    • E.J. Liddell pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while CJ Walker averaged 4.1 assists per contest.
    • Washington knocked down 2.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Justice Sueing averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Liddell compiled 1.0 block per contest.

    Seton Hall Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    W 93-49

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Yale

    W 80-44

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Michigan

    W 67-65

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wagner

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Nyack

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Texas

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    Ohio State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Akron

    W 67-66

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Niagara

    W 84-74

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Bowling Green

    W 89-58

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Xavier

    L 71-65

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Duke

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Towson

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Ohio State at Seton Hall

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets vs. Cavaliers

    1 minute ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Wizards

    1 minute ago
    buffalo sabres
    NHL

    How to Watch Blue Jackets at Sabres

    1 minute ago
    Villanova
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Villanova at Pennsylvania

    1 minute ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Charleston Southern at Georgia Tech

    1 minute ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Hofstra at Richmond

    1 minute ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia at Georgia

    1 minute ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots against Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (51) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Illinois at Cincinnati

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 3, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Izaiah Brockington (12) defends as Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Marcus Carr (5) shoots the ball during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State State defeated Minnesota 84-65. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cornell at Penn State

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy