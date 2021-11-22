Publish date:
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 21 Seton Hall Pirates (3-0) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Prudential Center.
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Ohio State
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Prudential Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Ohio State
- Last year, the Pirates scored 71.3 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 71.1 the Buckeyes gave up.
- The Buckeyes put up an average of 77.2 points per game last year, 7.5 more points than the 69.7 the Pirates allowed to opponents.
- The Pirates shot 44.1% from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Buckeyes allowed to opponents.
- The Buckeyes shot at a 45.9% clip from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Pirates averaged.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Sandro Mamukelashvili averaged 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game while also scoring 7.7 points per contest.
- Myles Cale knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
- Reynolds and Ike Obiagu were defensive standouts last season, with Reynolds averaging 1.8 steals per game and Obiagu collecting 2.9 blocks per contest.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- Duane Washington Jr. averaged 16.4 points per contest to go with 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.
- E.J. Liddell pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while CJ Walker averaged 4.1 assists per contest.
- Washington knocked down 2.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Justice Sueing averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Liddell compiled 1.0 block per contest.
Seton Hall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 93-49
Home
11/14/2021
Yale
W 80-44
Home
11/16/2021
Michigan
W 67-65
Away
11/22/2021
Ohio State
-
Home
11/28/2021
Bethune-Cookman
-
Home
12/1/2021
Wagner
-
Home
12/4/2021
Nyack
-
Home
12/9/2021
Texas
-
Home
12/12/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Akron
W 67-66
Home
11/12/2021
Niagara
W 84-74
Home
11/15/2021
Bowling Green
W 89-58
Home
11/18/2021
Xavier
L 71-65
Away
11/22/2021
Seton Hall
-
Away
11/30/2021
Duke
-
Home
12/5/2021
Penn State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Towson
-
Home
12/11/2021
Wisconsin
-
Home
12/18/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
