Nov 14, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) drives to the basket asYale Bulldogs guard Matthue Cotton (10) and guard Jalen Gabbidon (00) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 Seton Hall Pirates (3-0) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Prudential Center.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Ohio State

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: Prudential Center

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Ohio State

Last year, the Pirates scored 71.3 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 71.1 the Buckeyes gave up.

The Buckeyes put up an average of 77.2 points per game last year, 7.5 more points than the 69.7 the Pirates allowed to opponents.

The Pirates shot 44.1% from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Buckeyes allowed to opponents.

The Buckeyes shot at a 45.9% clip from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Pirates averaged.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Sandro Mamukelashvili averaged 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season.

Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game while also scoring 7.7 points per contest.

Myles Cale knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.

Reynolds and Ike Obiagu were defensive standouts last season, with Reynolds averaging 1.8 steals per game and Obiagu collecting 2.9 blocks per contest.

Ohio State Players to Watch

Duane Washington Jr. averaged 16.4 points per contest to go with 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.

E.J. Liddell pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while CJ Walker averaged 4.1 assists per contest.

Washington knocked down 2.9 threes per game a season ago.

Justice Sueing averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Liddell compiled 1.0 block per contest.

Seton Hall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Fairleigh Dickinson W 93-49 Home 11/14/2021 Yale W 80-44 Home 11/16/2021 Michigan W 67-65 Away 11/22/2021 Ohio State - Home 11/28/2021 Bethune-Cookman - Home 12/1/2021 Wagner - Home 12/4/2021 Nyack - Home 12/9/2021 Texas - Home 12/12/2021 Rutgers - Home

Ohio State Schedule