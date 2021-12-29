Dec 18, 2021; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Providence Friars (11-1, 0-0 Big East) aim to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the No. 15 Seton Hall Pirates (10-2, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Providence vs. Seton Hall

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Key Stats for Providence vs. Seton Hall

The Friars record 18 more points per game (69.8) than the Pirates give up (51.8).

The Pirates score an average of 66.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 61.5 the Friars allow.

This season, the Friars have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Pirates' opponents have knocked down.

The Pirates have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.

Providence Players to Watch

Nate Watson leads his team in points per contest (14.8), and also averages 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 1 block.

Noah Horchler is tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.9), and also puts up 9.9 points and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Al Durham is tops on the Friars at 3.8 assists per game, while also putting up 2.7 rebounds and 12.9 points.

A.J. Reeves is putting up 11.2 points, 2.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Justin Minaya puts up 4.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the field.

Seton Hall Players to Watch