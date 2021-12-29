Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 22 Providence Friars (11-1, 0-0 Big East) aim to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the No. 15 Seton Hall Pirates (10-2, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Providence vs. Seton Hall

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Providence vs. Seton Hall

    • The Friars record 18 more points per game (69.8) than the Pirates give up (51.8).
    • The Pirates score an average of 66.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 61.5 the Friars allow.
    • This season, the Friars have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Pirates' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Pirates have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.

    Providence Players to Watch

    • Nate Watson leads his team in points per contest (14.8), and also averages 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 1 block.
    • Noah Horchler is tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.9), and also puts up 9.9 points and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Al Durham is tops on the Friars at 3.8 assists per game, while also putting up 2.7 rebounds and 12.9 points.
    • A.J. Reeves is putting up 11.2 points, 2.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.
    • Justin Minaya puts up 4.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the field.

    Seton Hall Players to Watch

    • Jared Rhoden is putting up a team-high 15.7 points per game. And he is contributing 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists, making 41.9% of his shots from the field.
    • Tyrese Samuel is putting up a team-best 6.9 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 10.8 points and 0.1 assists, making 57.9% of his shots from the floor.
    • Alexis Yetna is putting up 9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor.
    • Kadary Richmond is the Pirates' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he contributes 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds.
    • The Pirates get 10.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Bryce Aiken.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Seton Hall at Providence

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
