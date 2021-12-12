Seton Hall vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-4) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 23 Seton Hall Pirates (8-1) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Prudential Center

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Rutgers

Last year, the Pirates put up 71.3 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 67.6 the Scarlet Knights allowed.

The Scarlet Knights put up an average of 69.3 points per game last year, just 0.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Pirates gave up to opponents.

The Pirates made 44.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

The Scarlet Knights shot 44.9% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 43.1% the Pirates' opponents shot last season.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17.5 points and pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game last season.

Shavar Reynolds dispensed 4.2 assists per game while scoring 7.7 PPG.

Myles Cale knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.

Reynolds and Ike Obiagu were defensive standouts last season, with Reynolds averaging 1.8 steals per game and Obiagu collecting 2.9 blocks per contest.

Rutgers Players to Watch

The Scarlet Knights' leader in scoring and rebounding is Ron Harper Jr. with 16.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Paul Mulcahy's assist statline paces Rutgers; he dishes out 4.6 assists per game.

Harper makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers' leader in steals is Caleb McConnell (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aundre Hyatt (0.8 per game).

Seton Hall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Cal W 62-59 Away 11/28/2021 Bethune-Cookman W 84-70 Home 12/1/2021 Wagner W 85-63 Home 12/4/2021 Nyack W 113-67 Home 12/9/2021 Texas W 64-60 Home 12/12/2021 Rutgers - Home 12/18/2021 Iona - Home 12/20/2021 Saint John's (NY) - Home 12/23/2021 DePaul - Away 12/29/2021 Providence - Away 1/1/2022 Villanova - Home

Rutgers Schedule