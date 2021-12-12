Seton Hall vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-4) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 23 Seton Hall Pirates (8-1) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Rutgers

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Prudential Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Rutgers

    • Last year, the Pirates put up 71.3 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 67.6 the Scarlet Knights allowed.
    • The Scarlet Knights put up an average of 69.3 points per game last year, just 0.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Pirates gave up to opponents.
    • The Pirates made 44.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
    • The Scarlet Knights shot 44.9% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 43.1% the Pirates' opponents shot last season.

    Seton Hall Players to Watch

    • Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17.5 points and pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Shavar Reynolds dispensed 4.2 assists per game while scoring 7.7 PPG.
    • Myles Cale knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
    • Reynolds and Ike Obiagu were defensive standouts last season, with Reynolds averaging 1.8 steals per game and Obiagu collecting 2.9 blocks per contest.

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • The Scarlet Knights' leader in scoring and rebounding is Ron Harper Jr. with 16.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
    • Paul Mulcahy's assist statline paces Rutgers; he dishes out 4.6 assists per game.
    • Harper makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Scarlet Knights.
    • Rutgers' leader in steals is Caleb McConnell (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aundre Hyatt (0.8 per game).

    Seton Hall Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Cal

    W 62-59

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    W 84-70

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wagner

    W 85-63

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Nyack

    W 113-67

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Texas

    W 64-60

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Iona

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Providence

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    Rutgers Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Lafayette

    L 53-51

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UMass

    L 85-83

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Clemson

    W 74-64

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Illinois

    L 86-51

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Purdue

    W 70-68

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Rider

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Maine

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Rutgers at Seton Hall

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rutgers vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17122061
    NFL

    How to Watch Bears at Packers

    11 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the second half at Paycom Center. Los Angeles won 116-95. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy