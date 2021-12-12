Seton Hall vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-4) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 23 Seton Hall Pirates (8-1) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Rutgers
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Prudential Center
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Rutgers
- Last year, the Pirates put up 71.3 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 67.6 the Scarlet Knights allowed.
- The Scarlet Knights put up an average of 69.3 points per game last year, just 0.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Pirates gave up to opponents.
- The Pirates made 44.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- The Scarlet Knights shot 44.9% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 43.1% the Pirates' opponents shot last season.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17.5 points and pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Shavar Reynolds dispensed 4.2 assists per game while scoring 7.7 PPG.
- Myles Cale knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
- Reynolds and Ike Obiagu were defensive standouts last season, with Reynolds averaging 1.8 steals per game and Obiagu collecting 2.9 blocks per contest.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- The Scarlet Knights' leader in scoring and rebounding is Ron Harper Jr. with 16.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
- Paul Mulcahy's assist statline paces Rutgers; he dishes out 4.6 assists per game.
- Harper makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Scarlet Knights.
- Rutgers' leader in steals is Caleb McConnell (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aundre Hyatt (0.8 per game).
Seton Hall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Cal
W 62-59
Away
11/28/2021
Bethune-Cookman
W 84-70
Home
12/1/2021
Wagner
W 85-63
Home
12/4/2021
Nyack
W 113-67
Home
12/9/2021
Texas
W 64-60
Home
12/12/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
12/18/2021
Iona
-
Home
12/20/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
12/23/2021
DePaul
-
Away
12/29/2021
Providence
-
Away
1/1/2022
Villanova
-
Home
Rutgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Lafayette
L 53-51
Home
11/27/2021
UMass
L 85-83
Away
11/30/2021
Clemson
W 74-64
Home
12/3/2021
Illinois
L 86-51
Away
12/9/2021
Purdue
W 70-68
Home
12/12/2021
Seton Hall
-
Away
12/18/2021
Rider
-
Home
12/23/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home
12/29/2021
Maine
-
Home
1/4/2022
Michigan
-
Home
1/8/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
