How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (11-6, 2-3 Big East) will host the Seton Hall Pirates (12-6, 2-4 Big East) after winning five home games in a row. The matchup starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Seton Hall
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Seton Hall
- The Red Storm record 16.8 more points per game (76.6) than the Pirates allow (59.8).
- The Pirates average only 0.5 fewer points per game (70) than the Red Storm allow their opponents to score (70.5).
- The Red Storm make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- The Pirates' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have given up to their opponents (42.7%).
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie leads his squad in both points (21.1) and rebounds (7) per contest, and also averages 1.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Posh Alexander paces his team in assists per contest (4.6), and also averages 14.1 points and 4.3 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 2.4 steals (seventh in the country) and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Dylan Addae-Wusu is tops on his team in assists per game (4.6), and also averages 10.4 points and 4.1 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Montez Mathis is putting up 8.9 points, 2.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
- Joel Soriano is posting 5.8 points, 0.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Jared Rhoden paces the Pirates in scoring (15.6 points per game), and puts up 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Pirates get 13.6 points, 2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Bryce Aiken.
- Kadary Richmond paces the Pirates in assists (3.4 per game), and averages 8.3 points and 3.8 rebounds. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Alexis Yetna is posting a team-best 7 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 9.1 points and 0.8 assists, making 42.2% of his shots from the field.
- Tyrese Samuel is putting up 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest, making 53.9% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
January
22
2022
Seton Hall at St. John's
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)