How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Aaron Wheeler (1) drives past Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) for a dunk attempt in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (11-7, 2-4 Big East) will visit the Seton Hall Pirates (13-6, 3-4 Big East) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Walsh Gymnasium
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • The Pirates score only 0.4 fewer points per game (69.8) than the Red Storm allow (70.2).
  • The Red Storm's 75.7 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 59.8 the Pirates allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Pirates have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Red Storm's opponents have made.
  • The Red Storm's 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Pirates have given up to their opponents (39.6%).

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • Jared Rhoden leads the Pirates in scoring, tallying 15.0 points per game to go with 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
  • Seton Hall's leading rebounder is Alexis Yetna averaging 7.5 boards per game and its best passer is Kadary Richmond and his 3.6 assists per game.
  • The Pirates get the most three-point shooting production out of Bryce Aiken, who makes 1.5 threes per game.
  • Richmond is Seton Hall's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu leads them in blocks with 3.2 per contest.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

  • Julian Champagnie averages 20.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Red Storm, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Posh Alexander's assist statline leads Saint John's (NY); he racks up 4.6 assists per game.
  • Champagnie averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Red Storm.
  • Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals is Alexander (2.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Joel Soriano (1.6 per game).

Seton Hall Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Butler

W 71-56

Away

1/8/2022

UConn

W 90-87

Home

1/13/2022

DePaul

L 96-92

Away

1/15/2022

Marquette

L 73-72

Away

1/22/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 66-60

Away

1/24/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

1/26/2022

Marquette

-

Home

2/1/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

2/4/2022

Creighton

-

Home

2/9/2022

Xavier

-

Home

2/12/2022

Villanova

-

Away

Saint John's (NY) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Providence

L 83-73

Away

1/12/2022

UConn

L 86-78

Away

1/16/2022

Georgetown

W 88-69

Home

1/19/2022

Creighton

L 87-64

Away

1/22/2022

Seton Hall

L 66-60

Home

1/24/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

1/29/2022

Villanova

-

Away

2/1/2022

Providence

-

Home

2/3/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

2/5/2022

Butler

-

Away

2/8/2022

Villanova

-

Home

How To Watch

January
24
2022

St. John's at Seton Hall

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
