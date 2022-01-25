How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (11-7, 2-4 Big East) will visit the Seton Hall Pirates (13-6, 3-4 Big East) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022.
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Saint John's (NY)
- Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Walsh Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Saint John's (NY)
- The Pirates score only 0.4 fewer points per game (69.8) than the Red Storm allow (70.2).
- The Red Storm's 75.7 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 59.8 the Pirates allow to opponents.
- This season, the Pirates have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Red Storm's opponents have made.
- The Red Storm's 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Pirates have given up to their opponents (39.6%).
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Jared Rhoden leads the Pirates in scoring, tallying 15.0 points per game to go with 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
- Seton Hall's leading rebounder is Alexis Yetna averaging 7.5 boards per game and its best passer is Kadary Richmond and his 3.6 assists per game.
- The Pirates get the most three-point shooting production out of Bryce Aiken, who makes 1.5 threes per game.
- Richmond is Seton Hall's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu leads them in blocks with 3.2 per contest.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie averages 20.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Red Storm, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Posh Alexander's assist statline leads Saint John's (NY); he racks up 4.6 assists per game.
- Champagnie averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Red Storm.
- Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals is Alexander (2.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Joel Soriano (1.6 per game).
Seton Hall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Butler
W 71-56
Away
1/8/2022
UConn
W 90-87
Home
1/13/2022
DePaul
L 96-92
Away
1/15/2022
Marquette
L 73-72
Away
1/22/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 66-60
Away
1/24/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
1/26/2022
Marquette
-
Home
2/1/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
2/4/2022
Creighton
-
Home
2/9/2022
Xavier
-
Home
2/12/2022
Villanova
-
Away
Saint John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Providence
L 83-73
Away
1/12/2022
UConn
L 86-78
Away
1/16/2022
Georgetown
W 88-69
Home
1/19/2022
Creighton
L 87-64
Away
1/22/2022
Seton Hall
L 66-60
Home
1/24/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
1/29/2022
Villanova
-
Away
2/1/2022
Providence
-
Home
2/3/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
2/5/2022
Butler
-
Away
2/8/2022
Villanova
-
Home