Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Aaron Wheeler (1) drives past Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) for a dunk attempt in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (11-7, 2-4 Big East) will visit the Seton Hall Pirates (13-6, 3-4 Big East) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Saint John's (NY)

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Monday, January 24, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Walsh Gymnasium

Walsh Gymnasium

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Saint John's (NY)

The Pirates score only 0.4 fewer points per game (69.8) than the Red Storm allow (70.2).

The Red Storm's 75.7 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 59.8 the Pirates allow to opponents.

This season, the Pirates have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Red Storm's opponents have made.

The Red Storm's 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Pirates have given up to their opponents (39.6%).

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Jared Rhoden leads the Pirates in scoring, tallying 15.0 points per game to go with 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Seton Hall's leading rebounder is Alexis Yetna averaging 7.5 boards per game and its best passer is Kadary Richmond and his 3.6 assists per game.

The Pirates get the most three-point shooting production out of Bryce Aiken, who makes 1.5 threes per game.

Richmond is Seton Hall's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu leads them in blocks with 3.2 per contest.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

Julian Champagnie averages 20.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Red Storm, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Posh Alexander's assist statline leads Saint John's (NY); he racks up 4.6 assists per game.

Champagnie averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Red Storm.

Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals is Alexander (2.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Joel Soriano (1.6 per game).

Seton Hall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/4/2022 Butler W 71-56 Away 1/8/2022 UConn W 90-87 Home 1/13/2022 DePaul L 96-92 Away 1/15/2022 Marquette L 73-72 Away 1/22/2022 Saint John's (NY) W 66-60 Away 1/24/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Home 1/26/2022 Marquette - Home 2/1/2022 Georgetown - Away 2/4/2022 Creighton - Home 2/9/2022 Xavier - Home 2/12/2022 Villanova - Away

Saint John's (NY) Schedule