Seton Hall vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

The No. 23 Seton Hall Pirates (7-1) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (6-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The Longhorns have won five games in a row.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Texas

Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Prudential Center

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Texas

Last year, the Pirates averaged only 3.1 more points per game (71.3) than the Longhorns allowed (68.2).

The Longhorns scored an average of 74.4 points per game last year, just 4.7 more points than the 69.7 the Pirates gave up.

The Pirates made 44.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Longhorns allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

The Longhorns' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Pirates had given up to their opponents (43.1%).

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Sandro Mamukelashvili put up 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season.

Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game to go with his 7.7 PPG scoring average.

Myles Cale hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Reynolds averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Ike Obiagu compiled 2.9 rejections per contest.

Texas Players to Watch

The Longhorns' leader in scoring and rebounding is Timmy Allen with 13.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Marcus Carr notches more assists than any other Texas teammate with 3.7 per game. He also averages 8.9 points and grabs two rebounds per game.

Andrew Jones is dependable from deep and leads the Longhorns with 1.6 made threes per game.

Jones (2.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Texas while Tre Mitchell (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Seton Hall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Ohio State L 79-76 Home 11/24/2021 Cal W 62-59 Away 11/28/2021 Bethune-Cookman W 84-70 Home 12/1/2021 Wagner W 85-63 Home 12/4/2021 Nyack W 113-67 Home 12/9/2021 Texas - Home 12/12/2021 Rutgers - Home 12/18/2021 Iona - Home 12/20/2021 Saint John's (NY) - Home 12/23/2021 DePaul - Away 12/29/2021 Providence - Away

Texas Schedule