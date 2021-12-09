Seton Hall vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 23 Seton Hall Pirates (7-1) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (6-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The Longhorns have won five games in a row.

    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Texas

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Prudential Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Texas

    • Last year, the Pirates averaged only 3.1 more points per game (71.3) than the Longhorns allowed (68.2).
    • The Longhorns scored an average of 74.4 points per game last year, just 4.7 more points than the 69.7 the Pirates gave up.
    • The Pirates made 44.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Longhorns allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
    • The Longhorns' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Pirates had given up to their opponents (43.1%).

    Seton Hall Players to Watch

    • Sandro Mamukelashvili put up 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game to go with his 7.7 PPG scoring average.
    • Myles Cale hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Reynolds averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Ike Obiagu compiled 2.9 rejections per contest.

    Texas Players to Watch

    • The Longhorns' leader in scoring and rebounding is Timmy Allen with 13.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
    • Marcus Carr notches more assists than any other Texas teammate with 3.7 per game. He also averages 8.9 points and grabs two rebounds per game.
    • Andrew Jones is dependable from deep and leads the Longhorns with 1.6 made threes per game.
    • Jones (2.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Texas while Tre Mitchell (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Seton Hall Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Ohio State

    L 79-76

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Cal

    W 62-59

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    W 84-70

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wagner

    W 85-63

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Nyack

    W 113-67

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Texas

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Iona

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Providence

    -

    Away

    Texas Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Northern Colorado

    W 62-49

    Home

    11/20/2021

    San Jose State

    W 79-45

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Cal Baptist

    W 68-44

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Sam Houston

    W 73-57

    Home

    12/3/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    W 88-58

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    UAPB

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Rice

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Incarnate Word

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    West Virginia

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Texas at Seton Hall

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

