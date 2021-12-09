Seton Hall vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 23 Seton Hall Pirates (7-1) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (6-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The Longhorns have won five games in a row.
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Texas
- Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Prudential Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Texas
- Last year, the Pirates averaged only 3.1 more points per game (71.3) than the Longhorns allowed (68.2).
- The Longhorns scored an average of 74.4 points per game last year, just 4.7 more points than the 69.7 the Pirates gave up.
- The Pirates made 44.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Longhorns allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
- The Longhorns' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Pirates had given up to their opponents (43.1%).
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Sandro Mamukelashvili put up 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game to go with his 7.7 PPG scoring average.
- Myles Cale hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Reynolds averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Ike Obiagu compiled 2.9 rejections per contest.
Texas Players to Watch
- The Longhorns' leader in scoring and rebounding is Timmy Allen with 13.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
- Marcus Carr notches more assists than any other Texas teammate with 3.7 per game. He also averages 8.9 points and grabs two rebounds per game.
- Andrew Jones is dependable from deep and leads the Longhorns with 1.6 made threes per game.
- Jones (2.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Texas while Tre Mitchell (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Seton Hall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Ohio State
L 79-76
Home
11/24/2021
Cal
W 62-59
Away
11/28/2021
Bethune-Cookman
W 84-70
Home
12/1/2021
Wagner
W 85-63
Home
12/4/2021
Nyack
W 113-67
Home
12/9/2021
Texas
-
Home
12/12/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
12/18/2021
Iona
-
Home
12/20/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
12/23/2021
DePaul
-
Away
12/29/2021
Providence
-
Away
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Northern Colorado
W 62-49
Home
11/20/2021
San Jose State
W 79-45
Home
11/24/2021
Cal Baptist
W 68-44
Home
11/29/2021
Sam Houston
W 73-57
Home
12/3/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
W 88-58
Home
12/9/2021
Seton Hall
-
Away
12/14/2021
UAPB
-
Home
12/19/2021
Stanford
-
Away
12/22/2021
Rice
-
Home
12/28/2021
Incarnate Word
-
Home
1/1/2022
West Virginia
-
Home