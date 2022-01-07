Skip to main content

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 Seton Hall Pirates (11-4, 0-0 Big East) host the UConn Huskies (10-3, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Prudential Center, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. UConn

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. UConn

  • The 67.1 points per game the Pirates put up are just 4.8 more points than the Huskies allow (62.3).
  • The Huskies score an average of 79.3 points per game, 24.6 more points than the 54.7 the Pirates allow.
  • This season, the Pirates have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 38.4% of shots the Huskies' opponents have hit.
  • The Huskies have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Pirates have averaged.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Pirates this season is Jared Rhoden, who averages 15.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.
  • Alexis Yetna leads Seton Hall in rebounding, averaging 7.0 per game, while Kadary Richmond leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.4 in each contest.
  • Jamir Harris leads the Pirates in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Richmond and Ike Obiagu lead Seton Hall on the defensive end, with Richmond leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Obiagu in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

UConn Players to Watch

  • The Huskies' R.J. Cole puts up enough points (16.3 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Andre Jackson grabs 8.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.2 points per game and adds 2.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the UConn rebounding leaderboard.
  • Cole knocks down 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Huskies.
  • UConn's leader in steals is Cole with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Whaley with 2.2 per game.

Seton Hall Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/20/2021

Saint John's (NY)

L 2-0

Home

12/23/2021

DePaul

W 2-0

Away

12/29/2021

Providence

L 70-65

Away

1/1/2022

Villanova

L 73-67

Home

1/4/2022

Butler

W 71-56

Away

1/8/2022

UConn

-

Home

1/13/2022

DePaul

-

Away

1/15/2022

Marquette

-

Away

1/18/2022

Providence

-

Home

1/22/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Away

1/24/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

UConn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/4/2021

Grambling

W 88-59

Home

12/8/2021

West Virginia

L 56-53

Away

12/11/2021

Saint Bonaventure

W 74-64

Home

12/18/2021

Providence

L 57-53

Home

12/21/2021

Marquette

W 78-70

Away

1/8/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

1/12/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

1/15/2022

Providence

-

Away

1/18/2022

Butler

-

Home

1/20/2022

Butler

-

Away

1/25/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Connecticut at Seton Hall

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
