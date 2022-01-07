How to Watch Seton Hall vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 24 Seton Hall Pirates (11-4, 0-0 Big East) host the UConn Huskies (10-3, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Prudential Center, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. UConn
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Prudential Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. UConn
- The 67.1 points per game the Pirates put up are just 4.8 more points than the Huskies allow (62.3).
- The Huskies score an average of 79.3 points per game, 24.6 more points than the 54.7 the Pirates allow.
- This season, the Pirates have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 38.4% of shots the Huskies' opponents have hit.
- The Huskies have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Pirates have averaged.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Pirates this season is Jared Rhoden, who averages 15.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.
- Alexis Yetna leads Seton Hall in rebounding, averaging 7.0 per game, while Kadary Richmond leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.4 in each contest.
- Jamir Harris leads the Pirates in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Richmond and Ike Obiagu lead Seton Hall on the defensive end, with Richmond leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Obiagu in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.
UConn Players to Watch
- The Huskies' R.J. Cole puts up enough points (16.3 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Andre Jackson grabs 8.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.2 points per game and adds 2.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the UConn rebounding leaderboard.
- Cole knocks down 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Huskies.
- UConn's leader in steals is Cole with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Whaley with 2.2 per game.
Seton Hall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/20/2021
Saint John's (NY)
L 2-0
Home
12/23/2021
DePaul
W 2-0
Away
12/29/2021
Providence
L 70-65
Away
1/1/2022
Villanova
L 73-67
Home
1/4/2022
Butler
W 71-56
Away
1/8/2022
UConn
-
Home
1/13/2022
DePaul
-
Away
1/15/2022
Marquette
-
Away
1/18/2022
Providence
-
Home
1/22/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
1/24/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Grambling
W 88-59
Home
12/8/2021
West Virginia
L 56-53
Away
12/11/2021
Saint Bonaventure
W 74-64
Home
12/18/2021
Providence
L 57-53
Home
12/21/2021
Marquette
W 78-70
Away
1/8/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
1/12/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
1/15/2022
Providence
-
Away
1/18/2022
Butler
-
Home
1/20/2022
Butler
-
Away
1/25/2022
Georgetown
-
Home