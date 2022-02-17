How to Watch Seton Hall vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 24 UConn Huskies (17-7, 8-5 Big East) are at home in Big East play against the Seton Hall Pirates (16-9, 6-7 Big East) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch UConn vs. Seton Hall
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UConn
-5.5
138.5 points
Key Stats for UConn vs. Seton Hall
- The Huskies average 77.0 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 62.2 the Pirates give up.
- The Pirates' 69.4 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 65.3 the Huskies allow.
- The Huskies are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Pirates allow to opponents.
- The Pirates are shooting 42.7% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 39.5% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
UConn Players to Watch
- Adama Sanogo averages 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
- Andre Jackson leads the Huskies at 7.6 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2.7 assists and 7.0 points.
- Tyrese Martin is putting up 12.1 points, 1.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.
- Isaiah Whaley is posting 7.5 points, 1.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Jared Rhoden is putting up team highs in points (14.7 per game) and assists (1.2). And he is delivering 6.5 rebounds, making 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 28.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per game.
- Kadary Richmond is posting a team-high 4.1 assists per game. He's also contributing 8.9 points and 4.0 rebounds, making 39.4% of his shots from the field.
- Alexis Yetna leads the Pirates in rebounding (7.5 per game), and posts 8.7 points and 0.6 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Pirates get 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Myles Cale.
- Bryce Aiken is posting 10.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 44.8% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
