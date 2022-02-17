How to Watch Seton Hall vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Caleb Daniels (14) shoots the ball against Seton Hall Pirates forward Alexis Yetna (10) and guard Kadary Richmond (0) in the second half at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 UConn Huskies (17-7, 8-5 Big East) are at home in Big East play against the Seton Hall Pirates (16-9, 6-7 Big East) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch UConn vs. Seton Hall

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

8:30 PM ET

CBS Sports Network

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total UConn -5.5 138.5 points

Key Stats for UConn vs. Seton Hall

The Huskies average 77.0 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 62.2 the Pirates give up.

The Pirates' 69.4 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 65.3 the Huskies allow.

The Huskies are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Pirates allow to opponents.

The Pirates are shooting 42.7% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 39.5% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

UConn Players to Watch

Adama Sanogo averages 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Andre Jackson leads the Huskies at 7.6 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2.7 assists and 7.0 points.

Tyrese Martin is putting up 12.1 points, 1.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Isaiah Whaley is posting 7.5 points, 1.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Seton Hall Players to Watch