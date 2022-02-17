Skip to main content

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Caleb Daniels (14) shoots the ball against Seton Hall Pirates forward Alexis Yetna (10) and guard Kadary Richmond (0) in the second half at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 UConn Huskies (17-7, 8-5 Big East) are at home in Big East play against the Seton Hall Pirates (16-9, 6-7 Big East) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch UConn vs. Seton Hall

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

UConn vs Seton Hall Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UConn

-5.5

138.5 points

Key Stats for UConn vs. Seton Hall

  • The Huskies average 77.0 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 62.2 the Pirates give up.
  • The Pirates' 69.4 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 65.3 the Huskies allow.
  • The Huskies are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Pirates allow to opponents.
  • The Pirates are shooting 42.7% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 39.5% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

UConn Players to Watch

  • Adama Sanogo averages 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
  • Andre Jackson leads the Huskies at 7.6 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2.7 assists and 7.0 points.
  • Tyrese Martin is putting up 12.1 points, 1.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.
  • Isaiah Whaley is posting 7.5 points, 1.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • Jared Rhoden is putting up team highs in points (14.7 per game) and assists (1.2). And he is delivering 6.5 rebounds, making 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 28.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per game.
  • Kadary Richmond is posting a team-high 4.1 assists per game. He's also contributing 8.9 points and 4.0 rebounds, making 39.4% of his shots from the field.
  • Alexis Yetna leads the Pirates in rebounding (7.5 per game), and posts 8.7 points and 0.6 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • The Pirates get 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Myles Cale.
  • Bryce Aiken is posting 10.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 44.8% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Seton Hall at Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
