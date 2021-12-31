Seton Hall vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 21, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova guard Justin Moore (5) reacts after making a shot against Xavier before a time out in the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Zwarych-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Seton Hall Pirates (10-3, 0-0 Big East) host the No. 23 Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Prudential Center, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Villanova

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Prudential Center

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Villanova

The Pirates record only 4.1 more points per game (66.8) than the Wildcats give up (62.7).

The Wildcats' 72.5 points per game are 19.3 more points than the 53.2 the Pirates allow.

The Pirates make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

The Wildcats' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Pirates have given up to their opponents (39.1%).

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Jared Rhoden leads the Pirates in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 15.2 points and 6.9 boards per game.

Kadary Richmond leads Seton Hall in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 7.2 points per contest.

Jamir Harris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pirates, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.

Richmond is Seton Hall's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu leads them in blocks with 2.4 per contest.

Villanova Players to Watch

The Wildcats' Collin Gillespie averages enough points (16.1 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Jermaine Samuels grabs 6.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.5 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Villanova rebounding leaderboard.

Gillespie hits 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.

Gillespie (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Villanova while Samuels (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Seton Hall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/9/2021 Texas W 64-60 Home 12/12/2021 Rutgers W 77-63 Home 12/20/2021 Saint John's (NY) L 2-0 Home 12/23/2021 DePaul W 2-0 Away 12/29/2021 Providence L 70-65 Away 1/1/2022 Villanova - Home 1/4/2022 Butler - Away 1/8/2022 UConn - Home 1/13/2022 DePaul - Away 1/15/2022 Marquette - Away 1/18/2022 Providence - Home

Villanova Schedule