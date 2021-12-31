Seton Hall vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 15 Seton Hall Pirates (10-3, 0-0 Big East) host the No. 23 Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Prudential Center, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Villanova
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Prudential Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Villanova
- The Pirates record only 4.1 more points per game (66.8) than the Wildcats give up (62.7).
- The Wildcats' 72.5 points per game are 19.3 more points than the 53.2 the Pirates allow.
- The Pirates make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- The Wildcats' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Pirates have given up to their opponents (39.1%).
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Jared Rhoden leads the Pirates in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 15.2 points and 6.9 boards per game.
- Kadary Richmond leads Seton Hall in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 7.2 points per contest.
- Jamir Harris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pirates, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- Richmond is Seton Hall's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu leads them in blocks with 2.4 per contest.
Villanova Players to Watch
- The Wildcats' Collin Gillespie averages enough points (16.1 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Jermaine Samuels grabs 6.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.5 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Villanova rebounding leaderboard.
- Gillespie hits 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.
- Gillespie (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Villanova while Samuels (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Seton Hall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/9/2021
Texas
W 64-60
Home
12/12/2021
Rutgers
W 77-63
Home
12/20/2021
Saint John's (NY)
L 2-0
Home
12/23/2021
DePaul
W 2-0
Away
12/29/2021
Providence
L 70-65
Away
1/1/2022
Villanova
-
Home
1/4/2022
Butler
-
Away
1/8/2022
UConn
-
Home
1/13/2022
DePaul
-
Away
1/15/2022
Marquette
-
Away
1/18/2022
Providence
-
Home
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 81-52
Home
12/7/2021
Syracuse
W 67-53
Away
12/12/2021
Baylor
L 57-36
Away
12/17/2021
Creighton
L 79-59
Away
12/21/2021
Xavier
W 71-58
Home
1/1/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
1/5/2022
Creighton
-
Home
1/8/2022
DePaul
-
Away
1/12/2022
Xavier
-
Away
1/16/2022
Butler
-
Home
1/19/2022
Marquette
-
Home