Seton Hall vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 21, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova guard Justin Moore (5) reacts after making a shot against Xavier before a time out in the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Zwarych-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 15 Seton Hall Pirates (10-3, 0-0 Big East) host the No. 23 Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Prudential Center, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Villanova

    Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Villanova

    • The Pirates record only 4.1 more points per game (66.8) than the Wildcats give up (62.7).
    • The Wildcats' 72.5 points per game are 19.3 more points than the 53.2 the Pirates allow.
    • The Pirates make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
    • The Wildcats' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Pirates have given up to their opponents (39.1%).

    Seton Hall Players to Watch

    • Jared Rhoden leads the Pirates in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 15.2 points and 6.9 boards per game.
    • Kadary Richmond leads Seton Hall in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 7.2 points per contest.
    • Jamir Harris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pirates, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
    • Richmond is Seton Hall's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu leads them in blocks with 2.4 per contest.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • The Wildcats' Collin Gillespie averages enough points (16.1 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Jermaine Samuels grabs 6.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.5 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Villanova rebounding leaderboard.
    • Gillespie hits 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.
    • Gillespie (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Villanova while Samuels (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Seton Hall Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/9/2021

    Texas

    W 64-60

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Rutgers

    W 77-63

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    L 2-0

    Home

    12/23/2021

    DePaul

    W 2-0

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Providence

    L 70-65

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Butler

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    UConn

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Providence

    -

    Home

    Villanova Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    W 81-52

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Syracuse

    W 67-53

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Baylor

    L 57-36

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Creighton

    L 79-59

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Xavier

    W 71-58

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Creighton

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Butler

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Villanova at Seton Hall

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

