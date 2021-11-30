Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Wagner: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 8, 2020; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Wagner Seahawks guard Alex Morales (2) shoots the ball as Seton Hall Pirates center Ike Obiagu (21) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 25 Seton Hall Pirates (5-1) take the court against the Wagner Seahawks (2-0) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Wagner

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Prudential Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Wagner

    • Last year, the Pirates put up 71.3 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 68.7 the Seahawks gave up.
    • The Seahawks put up just 1.6 more points per game last year (71.3) than the Pirates gave up to opponents (69.7).
    • Last season, the Pirates had a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Seahawks' opponents made.
    • The Seahawks' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

    Seton Hall Players to Watch

    • Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17.5 points and grabbed 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game while also scoring 7.7 points per contest.
    • Myles Cale knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
    • Reynolds averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu notched 2.9 blocks per contest.

    Wagner Players to Watch

    • Elijah Ford accumulated 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game last season.
    • Alex Morales averaged 4.3 assists per game while also scoring 16.8 points per contest.
    • Delonnie Hunt knocked down 1.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Ford averaged 2.0 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game last season.

    Seton Hall Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Yale

    W 80-44

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Michigan

    W 67-65

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Ohio State

    L 79-76

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Cal

    W 62-59

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    W 84-70

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wagner

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Nyack

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Texas

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Iona

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Home

    Wagner Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Hartford

    W 77-59

    Home

    11/13/2021

    VCU

    W 58-44

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Stony Brook

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Immaculata

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Delaware State

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Fairfield

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Wagner at Seton Hall

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

