How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Wagner: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 Seton Hall Pirates (5-1) take the court against the Wagner Seahawks (2-0) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Wagner
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Prudential Center
- Arena: Prudential Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Wagner
- Last year, the Pirates put up 71.3 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 68.7 the Seahawks gave up.
- The Seahawks put up just 1.6 more points per game last year (71.3) than the Pirates gave up to opponents (69.7).
- Last season, the Pirates had a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Seahawks' opponents made.
- The Seahawks' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17.5 points and grabbed 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game while also scoring 7.7 points per contest.
- Myles Cale knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
- Reynolds averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu notched 2.9 blocks per contest.
Wagner Players to Watch
- Elijah Ford accumulated 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game last season.
- Alex Morales averaged 4.3 assists per game while also scoring 16.8 points per contest.
- Delonnie Hunt knocked down 1.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Ford averaged 2.0 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game last season.
Seton Hall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Yale
W 80-44
Home
11/16/2021
Michigan
W 67-65
Away
11/22/2021
Ohio State
L 79-76
Home
11/24/2021
Cal
W 62-59
Away
11/28/2021
Bethune-Cookman
W 84-70
Home
12/1/2021
Wagner
-
Home
12/4/2021
Nyack
-
Home
12/9/2021
Texas
-
Home
12/12/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
12/18/2021
Iona
-
Home
12/20/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
Wagner Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Hartford
W 77-59
Home
11/13/2021
VCU
W 58-44
Away
12/1/2021
Seton Hall
-
Away
12/4/2021
Stony Brook
-
Away
12/8/2021
Penn State
-
Away
12/16/2021
Immaculata
-
Home
12/20/2021
Delaware State
-
Home
12/23/2021
Fairfield
-
Away
