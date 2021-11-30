Dec 8, 2020; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Wagner Seahawks guard Alex Morales (2) shoots the ball as Seton Hall Pirates center Ike Obiagu (21) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Seton Hall Pirates (5-1) take the court against the Wagner Seahawks (2-0) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Wagner

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Prudential Center

Prudential Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Wagner

Last year, the Pirates put up 71.3 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 68.7 the Seahawks gave up.

The Seahawks put up just 1.6 more points per game last year (71.3) than the Pirates gave up to opponents (69.7).

Last season, the Pirates had a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Seahawks' opponents made.

The Seahawks' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17.5 points and grabbed 7.6 rebounds per game last season.

Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game while also scoring 7.7 points per contest.

Myles Cale knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.

Reynolds averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu notched 2.9 blocks per contest.

Wagner Players to Watch

Elijah Ford accumulated 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game last season.

Alex Morales averaged 4.3 assists per game while also scoring 16.8 points per contest.

Delonnie Hunt knocked down 1.4 threes per game a season ago.

Ford averaged 2.0 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game last season.

Seton Hall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Yale W 80-44 Home 11/16/2021 Michigan W 67-65 Away 11/22/2021 Ohio State L 79-76 Home 11/24/2021 Cal W 62-59 Away 11/28/2021 Bethune-Cookman W 84-70 Home 12/1/2021 Wagner - Home 12/4/2021 Nyack - Home 12/9/2021 Texas - Home 12/12/2021 Rutgers - Home 12/18/2021 Iona - Home 12/20/2021 Saint John's (NY) - Home

Wagner Schedule