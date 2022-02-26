How to Watch Seton Hall at Xavier

Two of the Big East's best non-ranked teams face off as Seton Hall travels to Xavier on Saturday afternoon.

Seton Hall is the No. 6 team in the Big East. The conference has been dynamic this season with three teams that are in the Top 25 national ranking: Providence at No. 11, Villanova at No. 8 and Connecticut at No. 21.

The Pirates are 17-9 this season overall but just .500 at 8-8 against conference opponents. The team is led by Jarden Rhoden, who averages 15.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 25.0 minutes per game.

Xavier is one of those Big East teams that used to be ranked at one point this season. However, the Musketeers have now fallen to No. 7 in the conference with an overall record of 17-10 and a 7-9 record against conference opponents.

They are currently on a three-game losing streak after losing to St. Johns, No. 21 UConn and No. 11 Providence in the last two weeks. The team is led by Jack Nunge, who averages 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

The last two times these teams saw each other Seton Hall came away with the home win 73-71 against Xavier. Forward Jarden Rhoden had 25 points and eight rebounds with five threes in the win.

