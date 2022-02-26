How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Xavier Musketeers (17-10, 7-9 Big East) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Seton Hall Pirates (18-10, 8-8 Big East) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Cintas Center. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Seton Hall

The Musketeers score 10.9 more points per game (73.4) than the Pirates give up (62.5).

The Pirates put up just 1.6 more points per game (69) than the Musketeers give up (67.4).

This season, the Musketeers have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Pirates' opponents have made.

Xavier Players to Watch

Jack Nunge puts up 13.3 points and 0.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 7.3 rebounds while shooting 52.6% from the field.

Colby Jones leads the Musketeers at 7.6 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 2.8 assists and 10.4 points.

Paul Scruggs paces his team in assists per contest (4.1), and also averages 12.3 points and 4.4 rebounds. Defensively, he totals 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Zach Freemantle puts up 10 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Nate Johnson puts up 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Seton Hall Players to Watch