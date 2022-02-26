How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (17-10, 7-9 Big East) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Seton Hall Pirates (18-10, 8-8 Big East) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Cintas Center. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Seton Hall
- The Musketeers score 10.9 more points per game (73.4) than the Pirates give up (62.5).
- The Pirates put up just 1.6 more points per game (69) than the Musketeers give up (67.4).
- This season, the Musketeers have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Pirates' opponents have made.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Jack Nunge puts up 13.3 points and 0.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 7.3 rebounds while shooting 52.6% from the field.
- Colby Jones leads the Musketeers at 7.6 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 2.8 assists and 10.4 points.
- Paul Scruggs paces his team in assists per contest (4.1), and also averages 12.3 points and 4.4 rebounds. Defensively, he totals 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Zach Freemantle puts up 10 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Nate Johnson puts up 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Jared Rhoden is the Pirates' top scorer (15.5 points per game) and assist man (1.2), and produces 7 rebounds.
- Kadary Richmond is the Pirates' top assist man (4.1 per game), and he produces 8.9 points and 3.9 rebounds.
- Alexis Yetna is the Pirates' top rebounder (7.8 per game), and he puts up 9 points and 0.7 assists.
- The Pirates receive 9.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Myles Cale.
- Tyrese Samuel is putting up 7.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game, making 50.7% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Seton Hall at Xavier
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)