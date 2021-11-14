Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) celebrates with guard Shavar Reynolds (33) after making a basket against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) celebrates with guard Shavar Reynolds (33) after making a basket against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Seton Hall Pirates (0-0) take on the Yale Bulldogs (0-0) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Yale

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Prudential Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Yale

    • Yale did not participate in games in 2020-21.

    Seton Hall Players to Watch

    • Sandro Mamukelashvili accumulated 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game to go with his 7.7 PPG scoring average.
    • Myles Cale made 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
    • Reynolds and Ike Obiagu were defensive standouts last season, with Reynolds averaging 1.8 steals per game and Obiagu collecting 2.9 blocks per contest.

    Seton Hall Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    W 93-49

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Yale

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wagner

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Nyack

    -

    Home

    Yale Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Vassar

    W 88-42

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UMass

    W 91-71

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Siena

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Vermont

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Southern Utah

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Stony Brook

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Lehigh

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Yale at Seton Hall

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15669755
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida at N.C. State in Women's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    Florida Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Texas A&M at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Liga ACB Basketball

    How to Watch Barca vs. Valencia

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_16965800
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Maine Celtics

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17157157
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Houston Open, Final Round

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17070337
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15838494
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Arkansas at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida State at Florida

    1 hour ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Browns vs. Patriots

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy