How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seton Hall Pirates (0-0) take on the Yale Bulldogs (0-0) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Yale
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Prudential Center
- Arena: Prudential Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Yale
- Yale did not participate in games in 2020-21.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Sandro Mamukelashvili accumulated 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game to go with his 7.7 PPG scoring average.
- Myles Cale made 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Reynolds and Ike Obiagu were defensive standouts last season, with Reynolds averaging 1.8 steals per game and Obiagu collecting 2.9 blocks per contest.
Seton Hall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 93-49
Home
11/14/2021
Yale
-
Home
11/16/2021
Michigan
-
Away
11/22/2021
Ohio State
-
Home
11/28/2021
Bethune-Cookman
-
Home
12/1/2021
Wagner
-
Home
12/4/2021
Nyack
-
Home
Yale Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Vassar
W 88-42
Home
11/12/2021
UMass
W 91-71
Home
11/14/2021
Seton Hall
-
Away
11/16/2021
Siena
-
Away
11/19/2021
Vermont
-
Away
11/23/2021
Southern Utah
-
Away
11/28/2021
Stony Brook
-
Home
12/1/2021
Lehigh
-
Home
How To Watch
November
14
2021
Yale at Seton Hall
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)