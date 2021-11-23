SFA vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls forward Josh Mballa (34) shoots against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-1) battle the Buffalo Bulls (2-1) at William R. Johnson Coliseum on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. SFA

Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: William R. Johnson Coliseum

Key Stats for Buffalo vs. SFA

Last year, the Bulls put up 81.4 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 70.7 the 'Jacks gave up.

The 'Jacks put up 7.4 more points per game last year (80.3) than the Bulls gave up (72.9).

The Bulls made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points higher than the 'Jacks allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

The 'Jacks shot 52.1% from the field, 10.7% higher than the 41.4% the Bulls' opponents shot last season.

Buffalo Players to Watch

Jeenathan Williams posted 17.5 points and 2.4 assists per game last year -- both team highs. He also averaged 6.8 rebounds, shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.6% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jayvon Graves averaged 14.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game last season, shooting 40.9% from the field and 28.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Mballa put up a team-high 10.8 rebounds per contest last season. He also posted 15.2 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor.

Ronaldo Segu paced the Bulls at 4.3 assists per game last year, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 13.4 points.

LaQuill Hardnett posted 6.5 points, 1.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game last year.

SFA Players to Watch