SFA vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch SFA vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls forward Josh Mballa (34) shoots against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-1) battle the Buffalo Bulls (2-1) at William R. Johnson Coliseum on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Buffalo vs. SFA

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: William R. Johnson Coliseum
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Buffalo vs. SFA

    • Last year, the Bulls put up 81.4 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 70.7 the 'Jacks gave up.
    • The 'Jacks put up 7.4 more points per game last year (80.3) than the Bulls gave up (72.9).
    • The Bulls made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points higher than the 'Jacks allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
    • The 'Jacks shot 52.1% from the field, 10.7% higher than the 41.4% the Bulls' opponents shot last season.

    Buffalo Players to Watch

    • Jeenathan Williams posted 17.5 points and 2.4 assists per game last year -- both team highs. He also averaged 6.8 rebounds, shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.6% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jayvon Graves averaged 14.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game last season, shooting 40.9% from the field and 28.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Josh Mballa put up a team-high 10.8 rebounds per contest last season. He also posted 15.2 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor.
    • Ronaldo Segu paced the Bulls at 4.3 assists per game last year, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 13.4 points.
    • LaQuill Hardnett posted 6.5 points, 1.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game last year.

    SFA Players to Watch

    • Gavin Kensmil put up 15.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season.
    • David Kachelries averaged 4.4 assists per game to go with his 11.4 PPG scoring average.
    • Kachelries hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Roti Ware averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Calvin Solomon collected 1.0 block per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Buffalo at Stephen F. Austin State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
