SFA vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch SFA vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-1) battle the Buffalo Bulls (2-1) at William R. Johnson Coliseum on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. SFA
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: William R. Johnson Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Buffalo vs. SFA
- Last year, the Bulls put up 81.4 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 70.7 the 'Jacks gave up.
- The 'Jacks put up 7.4 more points per game last year (80.3) than the Bulls gave up (72.9).
- The Bulls made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points higher than the 'Jacks allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- The 'Jacks shot 52.1% from the field, 10.7% higher than the 41.4% the Bulls' opponents shot last season.
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Jeenathan Williams posted 17.5 points and 2.4 assists per game last year -- both team highs. He also averaged 6.8 rebounds, shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.6% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jayvon Graves averaged 14.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game last season, shooting 40.9% from the field and 28.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Josh Mballa put up a team-high 10.8 rebounds per contest last season. He also posted 15.2 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor.
- Ronaldo Segu paced the Bulls at 4.3 assists per game last year, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 13.4 points.
- LaQuill Hardnett posted 6.5 points, 1.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game last year.
SFA Players to Watch
- Gavin Kensmil put up 15.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season.
- David Kachelries averaged 4.4 assists per game to go with his 11.4 PPG scoring average.
- Kachelries hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Roti Ware averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Calvin Solomon collected 1.0 block per contest.
How To Watch
November
23
2021
Buffalo at Stephen F. Austin State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)