Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch SFA vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint Louis Billikens (5-1) will look to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint Louis vs. SFA

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Saint Louis vs SFA Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Saint Louis

    -4

    143.5 points

    Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. SFA

    • Last year, the Billikens averaged only 4.3 more points per game (75) than the 'Jacks allowed (70.7).
    • The 'Jacks' 80.3 points per game last year were 14.9 more points than the 65.4 the Billikens gave up.
    • The Billikens shot 46.2% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the 'Jacks allowed to opponents.
    • The 'Jacks' 52.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.2 percentage points higher than the Billikens had given up to their opponents (41.9%).

    Saint Louis Players to Watch

    • Yuri Collins puts up a team-best 8.3 assists per game. He is also averaging 8.8 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 37.3% from the floor.
    • Francis Okoro is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (9.2), and also averages 8.8 points and 0.3 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 1.5 blocked shots.
    • Terrence Hargrove Jr. is putting up 11.3 points, 0.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.
    • Jordan Nesbitt posts 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.1% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Marten Linssen averages 10.8 points, 4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

    SFA Players to Watch

    • Gavin Kensmil scored 15.9 points and grabbed 7.1 rebounds per game last season.
    • David Kachelries averaged 4.4 assists per game to go with his 11.4 PPG scoring average.
    • Kachelries hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Roti Ware and Calvin Solomon were defensive standouts last season, with Ware averaging 1.9 steals per game and Solomon collecting one block per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Cancun Challenge: Stephen F. Austin State vs. Saint Louis

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 22, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) shoots over North Dakota State Bison guard Sam Griesel (5) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. TCU

    40 minutes ago
    san jose sharks
    NHL

    How to Watch Senators vs. Sharks

    40 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Carlyle (1) drives against Pepperdine Waves guard Jade' Smith (5) and guard Colbey Ross (4) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pepperdine vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    40 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Carlyle (1) drives against Pepperdine Waves guard Jade' Smith (5) and guard Colbey Ross (4) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    TCU vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    40 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Kings

    1 hour ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Warriors

    1 hour ago
    Hockey Fans
    NHL

    How to Watch Hurricanes at Kraken

    1 hour ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes (22) drives in between Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy