How to Watch SFA vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Louis Billikens (5-1) will look to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint Louis vs. SFA
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saint Louis
-4
143.5 points
Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. SFA
- Last year, the Billikens averaged only 4.3 more points per game (75) than the 'Jacks allowed (70.7).
- The 'Jacks' 80.3 points per game last year were 14.9 more points than the 65.4 the Billikens gave up.
- The Billikens shot 46.2% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the 'Jacks allowed to opponents.
- The 'Jacks' 52.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.2 percentage points higher than the Billikens had given up to their opponents (41.9%).
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Yuri Collins puts up a team-best 8.3 assists per game. He is also averaging 8.8 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 37.3% from the floor.
- Francis Okoro is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (9.2), and also averages 8.8 points and 0.3 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 1.5 blocked shots.
- Terrence Hargrove Jr. is putting up 11.3 points, 0.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.
- Jordan Nesbitt posts 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.1% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Marten Linssen averages 10.8 points, 4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
SFA Players to Watch
- Gavin Kensmil scored 15.9 points and grabbed 7.1 rebounds per game last season.
- David Kachelries averaged 4.4 assists per game to go with his 11.4 PPG scoring average.
- Kachelries hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Roti Ware and Calvin Solomon were defensive standouts last season, with Ware averaging 1.9 steals per game and Solomon collecting one block per contest.
