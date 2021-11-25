Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Louis Billikens (5-1) will look to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Louis vs. SFA

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Favorite Spread Total Saint Louis -4 143.5 points

Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. SFA

Last year, the Billikens averaged only 4.3 more points per game (75) than the 'Jacks allowed (70.7).

The 'Jacks' 80.3 points per game last year were 14.9 more points than the 65.4 the Billikens gave up.

The Billikens shot 46.2% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the 'Jacks allowed to opponents.

The 'Jacks' 52.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.2 percentage points higher than the Billikens had given up to their opponents (41.9%).

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Yuri Collins puts up a team-best 8.3 assists per game. He is also averaging 8.8 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 37.3% from the floor.

Francis Okoro is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (9.2), and also averages 8.8 points and 0.3 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 1.5 blocked shots.

Terrence Hargrove Jr. is putting up 11.3 points, 0.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Jordan Nesbitt posts 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.1% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Marten Linssen averages 10.8 points, 4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

SFA Players to Watch