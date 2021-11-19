Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Siena Saints (0-3) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (1-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Siena

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Favorite Spread Total Georgetown -15.5 139.5 points

Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Siena

Last year, the 71.4 points per game the Hoyas scored were 8.4 more points than the Saints gave up (63).

The Saints' 67.6 points per game last year were only 4.1 fewer points than the 71.7 the Hoyas allowed to opponents.

Last season, the Hoyas had a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Saints' opponents hit.

The Saints' 46% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.8 percentage points higher than the Hoyas allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Georgetown Players to Watch

Qudus Wahab was tops on his squad in rebounds per game (8.2) last year, and also put up 12.7 points and 0.2 assists. At the other end, he averaged 0.4 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Jamorko Pickett averaged 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he delivered 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Chudier Bile averaged 9.8 points, 0.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest last year.

Dante Harris put up 8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Siena Players to Watch