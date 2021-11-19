Publish date:
How to Watch Siena vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Siena Saints (0-3) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (1-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgetown vs. Siena
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Arena: Capital One Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgetown
-15.5
139.5 points
Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Siena
- Last year, the 71.4 points per game the Hoyas scored were 8.4 more points than the Saints gave up (63).
- The Saints' 67.6 points per game last year were only 4.1 fewer points than the 71.7 the Hoyas allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Hoyas had a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Saints' opponents hit.
- The Saints' 46% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.8 percentage points higher than the Hoyas allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Qudus Wahab was tops on his squad in rebounds per game (8.2) last year, and also put up 12.7 points and 0.2 assists. At the other end, he averaged 0.4 steals and 1.6 blocks.
- Jamorko Pickett averaged 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he delivered 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.
- Chudier Bile averaged 9.8 points, 0.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest last year.
- Dante Harris put up 8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Siena Players to Watch
- Manny Camper scored 14.1 points and pulled down 9.7 boards per game last season.
- Jalen Pickett dished out 4.8 assists per game while scoring 12.9 PPG.
- Jalen Pickett made two threes per game a season ago.
- Camper and Jalen Pickett were defensive standouts last season, with Camper averaging 1.2 steals per game and Jalen Pickett collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.
