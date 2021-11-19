How to Watch Siena at Georgetown

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Siena Saints at Georgetown Hoyas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Siena looks for its first win of the year when it travels to Georgetown on Friday night in men's college basketball.
    Author:

    Siena has had a tough start to the year as it has lost its first three games of the year and all have been by at least 20 points. In its second game against Delaware, the team kept the score close through much of the second half the second half, but the Blue Hens were able to pull away for the win.

    How to Watch Siena at Pitt Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 2

    Live stream the Siena at Pitt game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    On Friday, the Saints go back on the road and look to pull off a big upset against a Georgetown team that is just 1–1 on the year.

    The Hoyas' season didn't get off to the best start either as they were upset by Dartmouth in the first game of the year. They were able to bounce back on Tuesday as they beat American for their first win of the year.

    Georgetown is looking to recreate the magic that saw the Hoyas run through the Big East tournament last year, but so far this year they have struggled.

    Friday night they come in as a big favorite against Siena, but they have already lost a game as the favorite and need to be wary of an upset-minded Saints team.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Siena Saints at Georgetown Hoyas

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    6:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) celebrates with guard Shavar Reynolds (33) after making a basket against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Siena at Georgetown

    51 seconds ago
    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Hofstra at Maryland

    51 seconds ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgetown vs. Siena: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    51 seconds ago
    Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) dribbles past George Mason Patriots guard DeVon Cooper (0) as M forward Qudus Wahab (33) sets a pick during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Maryland vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    51 seconds ago
    Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) dribbles past George Mason Patriots guard DeVon Cooper (0) as M forward Qudus Wahab (33) sets a pick during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hofstra vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    51 seconds ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Siena vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    51 seconds ago
    Curling
    U.S. Olympic Trials

    How to Watch U.S. Olympic Curling Trials

    30 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Towson at Pitt

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) drives baseline against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pittsburgh vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy