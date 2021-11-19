How to Watch Siena at Georgetown

Siena looks for its first win of the year when it travels to Georgetown on Friday night in men's college basketball.

Siena has had a tough start to the year as it has lost its first three games of the year and all have been by at least 20 points. In its second game against Delaware, the team kept the score close through much of the second half the second half, but the Blue Hens were able to pull away for the win.

How to Watch Siena at Pitt Today:

Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

On Friday, the Saints go back on the road and look to pull off a big upset against a Georgetown team that is just 1–1 on the year.

The Hoyas' season didn't get off to the best start either as they were upset by Dartmouth in the first game of the year. They were able to bounce back on Tuesday as they beat American for their first win of the year.

Georgetown is looking to recreate the magic that saw the Hoyas run through the Big East tournament last year, but so far this year they have struggled.

Friday night they come in as a big favorite against Siena, but they have already lost a game as the favorite and need to be wary of an upset-minded Saints team.

