The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-8) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Siena Saints (3-6) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hart Recreation Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Siena

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Hart Recreation Center

Favorite Spread Total Siena -4.5 130.5 points

Key Stats for Holy Cross vs. Siena

The 63.6 points per game the Saints put up are 7.9 fewer points than the Crusaders give up (71.5).

The Crusaders' 67.7 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 73.2 the Saints allow to opponents.

This season, the Saints have a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which is six% lower than the 47% of shots the Crusaders' opponents have made.

The Crusaders' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than the Saints have given up to their opponents (47%).

Siena Players to Watch

Jackson Stormo paces the Saints at 7.1 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.1 assists and 10.8 points.

Colby Rogers posts a team-high 13.9 points per contest. He is also averaging 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 41.7% from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Gaines puts up 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Nick Hopkins leads his squad in assists per game (2), and also averages 6.3 points and 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jared Billups is putting up 4.9 points, 0.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Holy Cross Players to Watch