How to Watch Siena vs. Holy Cross: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-8) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Siena Saints (3-6) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hart Recreation Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Siena
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Hart Recreation Center
- Live Stream: Hart Recreation Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Siena
-4.5
130.5 points
Key Stats for Holy Cross vs. Siena
- The 63.6 points per game the Saints put up are 7.9 fewer points than the Crusaders give up (71.5).
- The Crusaders' 67.7 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 73.2 the Saints allow to opponents.
- This season, the Saints have a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which is six% lower than the 47% of shots the Crusaders' opponents have made.
- The Crusaders' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than the Saints have given up to their opponents (47%).
Siena Players to Watch
- Jackson Stormo paces the Saints at 7.1 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.1 assists and 10.8 points.
- Colby Rogers posts a team-high 13.9 points per contest. He is also averaging 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 41.7% from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Anthony Gaines puts up 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Nick Hopkins leads his squad in assists per game (2), and also averages 6.3 points and 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jared Billups is putting up 4.9 points, 0.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.
Holy Cross Players to Watch
- Judson Martindale is putting up 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.
- Gerrale Gates gives the Crusaders 11 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Bo Montgomery is averaging 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.
- Caleb Kenney is posting a team-best 4.9 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 4.2 points and 0.9 assists, making 45.7% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
