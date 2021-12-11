Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Siena vs. Holy Cross: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-8) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Siena Saints (3-6) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hart Recreation Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Siena

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Hart Recreation Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Siena vs Holy Cross Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Siena

    -4.5

    130.5 points

    Key Stats for Holy Cross vs. Siena

    • The 63.6 points per game the Saints put up are 7.9 fewer points than the Crusaders give up (71.5).
    • The Crusaders' 67.7 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 73.2 the Saints allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Saints have a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which is six% lower than the 47% of shots the Crusaders' opponents have made.
    • The Crusaders' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than the Saints have given up to their opponents (47%).

    Siena Players to Watch

    • Jackson Stormo paces the Saints at 7.1 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.1 assists and 10.8 points.
    • Colby Rogers posts a team-high 13.9 points per contest. He is also averaging 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 41.7% from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Anthony Gaines puts up 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Nick Hopkins leads his squad in assists per game (2), and also averages 6.3 points and 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Jared Billups is putting up 4.9 points, 0.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

    Holy Cross Players to Watch

    • Judson Martindale is putting up 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.
    • Gerrale Gates gives the Crusaders 11 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Bo Montgomery is averaging 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.
    • Caleb Kenney is posting a team-best 4.9 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 4.2 points and 0.9 assists, making 45.7% of his shots from the field.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Siena at Holy Cross

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

