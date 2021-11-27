SIU-Edwardsville vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) and guard Trey Alexander (23) and guard Ryan Nembhard (2) react after the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-4) play the Creighton Bluejays (5-1) at CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Creighton vs. SIU-Edwardsville

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Creighton vs SIU-Edwardsville Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Creighton

    -20.5

    138.5 points

    Key Stats for Creighton vs. SIU-Edwardsville

    • The Bluejays put up 73.8 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 69.0 the Cougars give up.
    • The Cougars score an average of 68.3 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 67.7 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
    • The Bluejays are shooting 51.0% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Cougars allow to opponents.
    • The Cougars' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have given up to their opponents (39.6%).

    Creighton Players to Watch

    • Ryan Hawkins puts up a team-best 7.0 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 13.0 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 46.0% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Alex O'Connell is posting 12.5 points, 2.2 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game.
    • Ryan Kalkbrenner puts up 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
    • Arthur Kaluma posts 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

    SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

    • Ray'Sean Taylor is the Cougars' top scorer (16.8 points per game), and he posts 2.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
    • Shaun Doss is averaging a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 12.8 points and 2.0 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the floor.
    • Shamar Wright is posting 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 47.7% of his shots from the floor.
    • Courtney Carter is No. 1 on the Cougars in assists (3.0 per game), and posts 7.2 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • The Cougars get 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Lamar Wright.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Creighton

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
