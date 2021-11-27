SIU-Edwardsville vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-4) play the Creighton Bluejays (5-1) at CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Creighton vs. SIU-Edwardsville
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Creighton
-20.5
138.5 points
Key Stats for Creighton vs. SIU-Edwardsville
- The Bluejays put up 73.8 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 69.0 the Cougars give up.
- The Cougars score an average of 68.3 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 67.7 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
- The Bluejays are shooting 51.0% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Cougars allow to opponents.
- The Cougars' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have given up to their opponents (39.6%).
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Hawkins puts up a team-best 7.0 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 13.0 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 46.0% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Alex O'Connell is posting 12.5 points, 2.2 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game.
- Ryan Kalkbrenner puts up 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
- Arthur Kaluma posts 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- Ray'Sean Taylor is the Cougars' top scorer (16.8 points per game), and he posts 2.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
- Shaun Doss is averaging a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 12.8 points and 2.0 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Shamar Wright is posting 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 47.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Courtney Carter is No. 1 on the Cougars in assists (3.0 per game), and posts 7.2 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Cougars get 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Lamar Wright.
