How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; SIU Edwardsville Cougars guard Ray'Sean Taylor (3) drives to the basket as Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) defends during the first half at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-12, 0-0 OVC) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when they host the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-8, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Lantz Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville vs Eastern Illinois Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

SIU-Edwardsville

-6

131.5 points

Key Stats for Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville

  • The Cougars score 69.1 points per game, just one fewer point than the 70.1 the Panthers give up.
  • The Panthers' 56.7 points per game are 9.8 fewer points than the 66.5 the Cougars give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Cougars have a 43% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 43.3% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

  • Ray'Sean Taylor paces the Cougars with 17.8 points per contest and 2.9 assists, while also averaging 5.5 rebounds.
  • Shaun Doss averages 11.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Shamar Wright puts up 9.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the field.
  • Courtney Carter leads his squad in assists per game (3.0), and also puts up 6.9 points and 4.6 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Deejuan Pruitt leads his squad in rebounds per game (5.8), and also averages 9.1 points and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

  • Rodolfo Rufino Bolis leads the Panthers in rebounding (4.9 per game), and posts 6.6 points and 1.4 assists. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Henry Abraham gets the Panthers 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Panthers get 6.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from Jermaine Hamlin.
  • Sammy Friday gives the Panthers 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Eastern Illinois

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
