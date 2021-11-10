SIU-Edwardsville vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) battle the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Marquette vs. SIU-Edwardsville
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Marquette
-21
138.5 points
Key Stats for Marquette vs. SIU-Edwardsville
- Last year, the Golden Eagles averaged just 3.3 fewer points per game (69.7) than the Cougars allowed (73.0).
- The Cougars' 65.7 points per game last year were just 4.1 fewer points than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Golden Eagles had a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Cougars' opponents made.
- The Cougars shot at a 44.1% clip from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Dawson Garcia put up 13.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest last season -- both team highs. He also put up 0.8 assists, shooting 48.0% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jamal Cain averaged 9.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest last year, shooting 44.2% from the field and 34.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Koby McEwen averaged 10.2 points, 3.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Theo John averaged 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest last season, shooting 57.2% from the floor.
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- Mike Adewunmi scored 13.0 points and pulled down 6.1 boards per game last season.
- Courtney Carter averaged 3.7 assists per game while also scoring 7.1 points per contest.
- Adewunmi knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest a season ago.
- Carter averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Lamar Wright notched 1.9 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Marquette
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
