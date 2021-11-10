SIU-Edwardsville vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard D.J. Carton (21) drives with the ball against Georgetown Hoyas guard Donald Carey (13) during the first half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) battle the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Marquette vs. SIU-Edwardsville

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Fiserv Forum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Marquette vs SIU-Edwardsville Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Marquette

    -21

    138.5 points

    Key Stats for Marquette vs. SIU-Edwardsville

    • Last year, the Golden Eagles averaged just 3.3 fewer points per game (69.7) than the Cougars allowed (73.0).
    • The Cougars' 65.7 points per game last year were just 4.1 fewer points than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Golden Eagles had a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Cougars' opponents made.
    • The Cougars shot at a 44.1% clip from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • Dawson Garcia put up 13.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest last season -- both team highs. He also put up 0.8 assists, shooting 48.0% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jamal Cain averaged 9.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest last year, shooting 44.2% from the field and 34.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Koby McEwen averaged 10.2 points, 3.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Theo John averaged 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest last season, shooting 57.2% from the floor.

    SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

    • Mike Adewunmi scored 13.0 points and pulled down 6.1 boards per game last season.
    • Courtney Carter averaged 3.7 assists per game while also scoring 7.1 points per contest.
    • Adewunmi knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Carter averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Lamar Wright notched 1.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Marquette

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
