How to Watch SMU at East Carolina in Men's College Basketball

SMU heads to East Carolina looking to build off its biggest win of the year when it plays the Pirates on Saturday

SMU went into Wednesday's game against Houston reeling after looking bad in a 72-57 loss at Wichita State on Saturday. The Mustangs struggled and were huge underdogs against the Cougars, but pulled off the upset and sent Houston home with its first conference loss of the year.

How to Watch SMU at East Carolina in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Mustangs are now just a game back of the Cougars for the top spot in the American and are 17-5 overall.

They now must be wary of a letdown as they begin a two-game road trip at East Carolina on Saturday evening.

The Pirates will look to catch them napping and pull off the upset and get their second straight win.

East Carolina beat Tulsa 73-71 on Tuesday night and in doing so snapped a six-game losing streak.

The Pirates upset Memphis back on January 15th, but have won just one game since. They have really struggled lately, but were able to finally get back in the win column in the last game and are now 3-8 in American play.

Saturday they will get tested, but getting a win against a streaking SMU team would be huge.

