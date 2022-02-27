SMU goes for the season sweep of Houston on Sunday afternoon when it visits the Cougars.

SMU hits the road for its last regular-season game away from home on Sunday when it takes on No. 14 Houston.

How to Watch SMU at Houston in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Mustangs come into the game winners of four of their last five as they have climbed to within a game of the Cougars in the American Conference standings.

One of those wins was back on Feb. 9 when they took down Houston 85-83. It was the first conference loss for the Cougars as they had started American play 9-0.

The loss to the Mustangs also snapped Houston's 12-game winning streak and started a mini two-game losing streak as it dropped the next game against Memphis.

Since those losses, though, the Cougars have rolled off three straight wins, including a tough 76-74 overtime win against Wichita State a week ago.

Houston will be looking to avenge the earlier loss to the Mustangs and all but wrap up the regular season American title.

This will be the first of three straight home games for the Cougars as they look to finish off the regular season with a bang.

