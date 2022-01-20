Skip to main content

How to Watch SMU at Memphis in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

SMU looks to win its third straight game on Thursday night when it travels to Memphis to take on the Tigers in college basketball.

SMU heads to Memphis winners of 10 of its last 11 games. The Mustang's one loss during that time was a 77-60 defeat to Cincinnati. 

How to Watch SMU at Memphis in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the SMU at Memphis game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That loss was also their only one in the American conference as they are currently 4-1 and just a half-game back of first-place Houston.

SMU has been playing great and Thursday night, it will look to stay hot and deal Memphis its third straight loss.

The Tigers continued to struggle on Saturday when they lost to East Carolina 72-71. The loss to the Pirates was their second in a row after they lost to UCF on Wednesday.

The back-to-back losses came after they won three straight including a big 87-80 win over Cincinnati. 

The up-and-down play has the Tigers just 3-3 in the conference and desperate for a win to keep pace in the standings.

Thursday, they will look to slow down a red-hot SMU team as they try and find a way to get back on track.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

SMU at Memphis

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17526942
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Sabres

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17512516
NHL

How to Watch Blue Jackets at Flyers

3 minutes ago
Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks

3 minutes ago
golf
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, First Round

3 minutes ago
kentucky women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Kentucky in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17413579
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Windy City Bulls at Maine Celtics

3 minutes ago
North Texas
College Basketball

How to Watch Charlotte at North Texas

3 minutes ago
saint louis
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Louis at UMass

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy