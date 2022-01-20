SMU looks to win its third straight game on Thursday night when it travels to Memphis to take on the Tigers in college basketball.

SMU heads to Memphis winners of 10 of its last 11 games. The Mustang's one loss during that time was a 77-60 defeat to Cincinnati.

How to Watch SMU at Memphis in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

That loss was also their only one in the American conference as they are currently 4-1 and just a half-game back of first-place Houston.

SMU has been playing great and Thursday night, it will look to stay hot and deal Memphis its third straight loss.

The Tigers continued to struggle on Saturday when they lost to East Carolina 72-71. The loss to the Pirates was their second in a row after they lost to UCF on Wednesday.

The back-to-back losses came after they won three straight including a big 87-80 win over Cincinnati.

The up-and-down play has the Tigers just 3-3 in the conference and desperate for a win to keep pace in the standings.

Thursday, they will look to slow down a red-hot SMU team as they try and find a way to get back on track.

