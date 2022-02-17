Skip to main content

How to Watch SMU at Temple in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

SMU heads to Temple on Wednesday night looking to beat the Owls for the second time this season in men's basketball.

SMU plays the second of two straight road games on Wednesday when it takes on Temple. The Mustangs won at East Carolina on Saturday in the first road game and have now won two straight.

The other win was a big upset victory over No. 6 Houston. The 85-83 win pulled the Mustangs even with the Cougars for first place in the American Conference.

Wednesday night, they will look to win their third in a row and finish off a season sweep of Temple.

The Owls lost the first game 69-61 back on Jan. 29. Since that loss, they have gone just 2-2 with both losses coming last week on the road.

Temple is now just 6-5 in the American and is in danger of falling back to .500 on Wednesday night against a tough SMU team.

It doesn't get any easier for the Owls after this game as they have road games at Cincinnati, at Memphis and at Houston over the next four games.

If Temple wants to make a run they will have to play its best basketball of the year.

