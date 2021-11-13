Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch SMU Mustangs at Oregon Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oregon hosts SMU on Friday night looking to start its season with two straight wins.
    Author:

    Oregon has high expectations for this year, and the Ducks didn't disappoint in their first game. They went up by 10 at halftime and controlled the rest of the game to win 83-66.

    How to Watch SMU at Oregon Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

    Live stream the SMU at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Will Richardson led four players in double figures with 20 as the Ducks had great balance in their first game of the year. It wasn't a huge blowout, but it was a good win for Oregon as the team tries to build off its Sweet 16 run in the tournament last year.

    Friday night, the Ducks will look to make it two in a row to start the year as they host an SMU team that is also coming off a big opening night win.

    The Mustangs took care of McNeese on Tuesday at home to open the season with a win. SMU pulled away in the second half to win 86-62 after being up just eight at the break.

    Kendric Davis led all scorers with 18 points. He was one of four players in double figures, as SMU also showed good balance in its first game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    SMU Mustangs at Oregon Ducks

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)
    Time
    11:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17126653
    College Basketball

    How to Watch SMU at Oregon

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) drives while being defended by Tarleton State Texans guard Tahj Small (4) during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Santa Clara vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) drives while being defended by Tarleton State Texans guard Tahj Small (4) during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    SMU vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17123794
    High School Football

    How to Watch CIF Southern Section Tournament

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) moves to the basket agianst Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) shoots for three over Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy