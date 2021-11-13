Oregon hosts SMU on Friday night looking to start its season with two straight wins.

Oregon has high expectations for this year, and the Ducks didn't disappoint in their first game. They went up by 10 at halftime and controlled the rest of the game to win 83-66.

How to Watch SMU at Oregon Today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream the SMU at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Will Richardson led four players in double figures with 20 as the Ducks had great balance in their first game of the year. It wasn't a huge blowout, but it was a good win for Oregon as the team tries to build off its Sweet 16 run in the tournament last year.

Friday night, the Ducks will look to make it two in a row to start the year as they host an SMU team that is also coming off a big opening night win.

The Mustangs took care of McNeese on Tuesday at home to open the season with a win. SMU pulled away in the second half to win 86-62 after being up just eight at the break.

Kendric Davis led all scorers with 18 points. He was one of four players in double figures, as SMU also showed good balance in its first game.

Regional restrictions may apply.