Jan 1, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) is fouled as he drives to the basket against Tulane Green Wave guard Jadan Coleman (2) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The SMU Mustangs (11-3, 0-0 AAC) will try to continue an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-4, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Fifth Third Arena. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. SMU

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fifth Third Arena

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -2.5 141.5 points

Key Stats for Cincinnati vs. SMU

The 65.2 points per game the Bearcats score are the same as the Mustangs give up.

The Mustangs put up an average of 78.3 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 56.5 the Bearcats give up to opponents.

The Bearcats make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

The Mustangs have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points above the 37.0% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Jeremiah Davenport is tops on his squad in both points (11.2) and assists (0.7) per contest, and also posts 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

David Dejulius paces the Bearcats at 11.2 points per game, while also averaging 2.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Mika Adams-Woods leads his team in assists per game (3.5), and also posts 7.6 points and 2.1 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Mike Saunders Jr. is averaging 8.8 points, 2.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

John Newman III is posting 5.9 points, 1.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

SMU Players to Watch