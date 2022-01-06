Skip to main content

How to Watch SMU vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 1, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) is fouled as he drives to the basket against Tulane Green Wave guard Jadan Coleman (2) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The SMU Mustangs (11-3, 0-0 AAC) will try to continue an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-4, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Fifth Third Arena. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. SMU

Cincinnati vs SMU Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Cincinnati

-2.5

141.5 points

Key Stats for Cincinnati vs. SMU

  • The 65.2 points per game the Bearcats score are the same as the Mustangs give up.
  • The Mustangs put up an average of 78.3 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 56.5 the Bearcats give up to opponents.
  • The Bearcats make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
  • The Mustangs have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points above the 37.0% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • Jeremiah Davenport is tops on his squad in both points (11.2) and assists (0.7) per contest, and also posts 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • David Dejulius paces the Bearcats at 11.2 points per game, while also averaging 2.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
  • Mika Adams-Woods leads his team in assists per game (3.5), and also posts 7.6 points and 2.1 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Mike Saunders Jr. is averaging 8.8 points, 2.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.
  • John Newman III is posting 5.9 points, 1.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

SMU Players to Watch

  • Marcus Weathers is posting a team-best 7.0 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 10.4 points and 1.6 assists, making 55.3% of his shots from the floor.
  • Michael Weathers gives the Mustangs 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • The Mustangs receive 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Zach Nutall.
  • The Mustangs receive 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Emmanuel Bandoumel.

How To Watch

January
6
2022

SMU at Cincinnati

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
