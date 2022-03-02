How to Watch SMU vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cincinnati Bearcats (18-13, 7-10 AAC) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the SMU Mustangs (20-7, 11-4 AAC) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Moody Coliseum. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch SMU vs. Cincinnati
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Moody Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for SMU vs. Cincinnati
- The Mustangs put up 74.4 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 63.5 the Bearcats allow.
- The Bearcats' 67.5 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 67.2 the Mustangs give up to opponents.
- The Mustangs are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 40.0% the Bearcats allow to opponents.
SMU Players to Watch
- The Mustangs leader in points and assists is Kendric Davis, who puts up 19.3 points per game to go with 4.6 assists.
- Marcus Weathers is SMU's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.2 boards in each contest while scoring 12.4 points per game.
- The Mustangs get the most three-point shooting production out of Davis, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
- Davis is SMU's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Michael Weathers leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- David Dejulius is at the top of the Bearcats scoring leaderboard with 14.3 points per game. He also grabs 2.7 rebounds and racks up 2.6 assists per game.
- The Cincinnati leaders in rebounding and assists are Jeremiah Davenport with 5.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.4 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Mika Adams-Woods with 3.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).
- Davenport hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bearcats.
- Cincinnati's leader in steals is John Newman III with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Abdul Ado with 1.5 per game.
SMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
East Carolina
W 80-66
Away
2/16/2022
Temple
L 64-57
Away
2/20/2022
Memphis
W 73-57
Home
2/23/2022
Tulsa
W 75-61
Home
2/27/2022
Houston
L 75-61
Away
3/3/2022
Cincinnati
-
Home
3/6/2022
Tulane
-
Home
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Wichita State
W 85-76
Home
2/20/2022
Temple
L 75-71
Home
2/23/2022
UCF
L 75-61
Away
2/26/2022
South Florida
L 56-54
Home
3/1/2022
Houston
L 71-53
Away
3/3/2022
SMU
-
Away
How To Watch
March
3
2022
Cincinnati at SMU
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)