How to Watch SMU vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mike Saunders Jr. (3) drives to the basket as Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) defends in the first half of an NCAA men s college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Southern Methodist Mustangs At Cincinnati Bearcats Jan 6 Smu

The Cincinnati Bearcats (18-13, 7-10 AAC) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the SMU Mustangs (20-7, 11-4 AAC) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Moody Coliseum. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch SMU vs. Cincinnati

Key Stats for SMU vs. Cincinnati

  • The Mustangs put up 74.4 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 63.5 the Bearcats allow.
  • The Bearcats' 67.5 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 67.2 the Mustangs give up to opponents.
  • The Mustangs are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 40.0% the Bearcats allow to opponents.

SMU Players to Watch

  • The Mustangs leader in points and assists is Kendric Davis, who puts up 19.3 points per game to go with 4.6 assists.
  • Marcus Weathers is SMU's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.2 boards in each contest while scoring 12.4 points per game.
  • The Mustangs get the most three-point shooting production out of Davis, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
  • Davis is SMU's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Michael Weathers leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • David Dejulius is at the top of the Bearcats scoring leaderboard with 14.3 points per game. He also grabs 2.7 rebounds and racks up 2.6 assists per game.
  • The Cincinnati leaders in rebounding and assists are Jeremiah Davenport with 5.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.4 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Mika Adams-Woods with 3.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).
  • Davenport hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bearcats.
  • Cincinnati's leader in steals is John Newman III with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Abdul Ado with 1.5 per game.

SMU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

East Carolina

W 80-66

Away

2/16/2022

Temple

L 64-57

Away

2/20/2022

Memphis

W 73-57

Home

2/23/2022

Tulsa

W 75-61

Home

2/27/2022

Houston

L 75-61

Away

3/3/2022

Cincinnati

-

Home

3/6/2022

Tulane

-

Home

Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Wichita State

W 85-76

Home

2/20/2022

Temple

L 75-71

Home

2/23/2022

UCF

L 75-61

Away

2/26/2022

South Florida

L 56-54

Home

3/1/2022

Houston

L 71-53

Away

3/3/2022

SMU

-

Away

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Cincinnati at SMU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
