How to Watch SMU vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) drives around Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) during the second half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Houston Cougars (23-5, 12-2 AAC) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (20-6, 11-3 AAC) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Fertitta Center. The game airs at 12:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Houston vs. SMU

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Houston -10.5 137.5 points

Key Stats for Houston vs. SMU

The 73.6 points per game the Cougars record are 6.7 more points than the Mustangs allow (66.9).

The Mustangs' 74.9 points per game are 18.0 more points than the 56.9 the Cougars allow to opponents.

This season, the Cougars have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is seven% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have hit.

The Mustangs' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (36.8%).

Houston Players to Watch

Fabian White Jr. puts up 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 49.4% from the field and 40.4% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyler Edwards leads his squad in both points (13.8) and assists (2.8) per game, and also averages 5.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jamal Shead paces his squad in assists per contest (5.6), and also posts 9.6 points and 3 rebounds. At the other end, he totals 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Josh Carlton is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (6.6), and also puts up 11.7 points and 1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Taze Moore posts 9.3 points, 5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the field and 29.5% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

SMU Players to Watch