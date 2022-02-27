How to Watch SMU vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 14 Houston Cougars (23-5, 12-2 AAC) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (20-6, 11-3 AAC) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Fertitta Center. The game airs at 12:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Houston vs. SMU
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Fertitta Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Houston
-10.5
137.5 points
Key Stats for Houston vs. SMU
- The 73.6 points per game the Cougars record are 6.7 more points than the Mustangs allow (66.9).
- The Mustangs' 74.9 points per game are 18.0 more points than the 56.9 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- This season, the Cougars have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is seven% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have hit.
- The Mustangs' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (36.8%).
Houston Players to Watch
- Fabian White Jr. puts up 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 49.4% from the field and 40.4% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kyler Edwards leads his squad in both points (13.8) and assists (2.8) per game, and also averages 5.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jamal Shead paces his squad in assists per contest (5.6), and also posts 9.6 points and 3 rebounds. At the other end, he totals 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Josh Carlton is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (6.6), and also puts up 11.7 points and 1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Taze Moore posts 9.3 points, 5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the field and 29.5% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
SMU Players to Watch
- Marcus Weathers leads the Mustangs in rebounding (7.3 per game), and produces 12.6 points and 2 assists. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Michael Weathers gets the Mustangs 10 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- The Mustangs receive 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Emmanuel Bandoumel.
- Zach Nutall is posting 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 36% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.
How To Watch
February
27
2022
SMU at Houston
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)