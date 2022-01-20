How to Watch SMU vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (9-7, 3-3 AAC) will host the SMU Mustangs (13-4, 4-1 AAC) after winning three straight home games. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
How to Watch Memphis vs. SMU
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Memphis
-6
148.5 points
Key Stats for Memphis vs. SMU
- The Tigers put up 8.8 more points per game (77.0) than the Mustangs allow (68.2).
- The Mustangs score 6.2 more points per game (76.9) than the Tigers give up to opponents (70.7).
- The Tigers make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
- The Mustangs are shooting 45.4% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 40.2% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
Memphis Players to Watch
- Jalen Duren paces his team in rebounds per game (6.7), and also puts up 9.9 points and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.
- Landers Nolley II posts a team-best 3.1 assists per contest. He is also averaging 9.1 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 34.9% from the floor and 31.1% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Lester Quinones posts 8.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field and 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- DeAndre Williams leads the Tigers at 10.4 points per game, while also posting 1.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds.
- Josh Minott averages 6.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
SMU Players to Watch
- Marcus Weathers is averaging a team-best 7.1 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 10.5 points and 1.8 assists, making 52.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Michael Weathers is averaging 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 42.7% of his shots from the field.
- Emmanuel Bandoumel is putting up 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 37.7% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.
- Zach Nutall gets the Mustangs 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
