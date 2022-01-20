Skip to main content

How to Watch SMU vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) drives to the basket as Southern Methodist Mustangs forward Marcus Weathers (50) defends in the first half of an NCAA men s college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the Southern Methodist Mustangs, 77-60. Southern Methodist Mustangs At Cincinnati Bearcats Jan 6 Smu

The Memphis Tigers (9-7, 3-3 AAC) will host the SMU Mustangs (13-4, 4-1 AAC) after winning three straight home games. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

How to Watch Memphis vs. SMU

Memphis vs SMU Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Memphis

-6

148.5 points

Key Stats for Memphis vs. SMU

  • The Tigers put up 8.8 more points per game (77.0) than the Mustangs allow (68.2).
  • The Mustangs score 6.2 more points per game (76.9) than the Tigers give up to opponents (70.7).
  • The Tigers make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
  • The Mustangs are shooting 45.4% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 40.2% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Memphis Players to Watch

  • Jalen Duren paces his team in rebounds per game (6.7), and also puts up 9.9 points and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.
  • Landers Nolley II posts a team-best 3.1 assists per contest. He is also averaging 9.1 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 34.9% from the floor and 31.1% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Lester Quinones posts 8.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field and 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • DeAndre Williams leads the Tigers at 10.4 points per game, while also posting 1.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds.
  • Josh Minott averages 6.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

SMU Players to Watch

  • Marcus Weathers is averaging a team-best 7.1 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 10.5 points and 1.8 assists, making 52.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • Michael Weathers is averaging 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 42.7% of his shots from the field.
  • Emmanuel Bandoumel is putting up 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 37.7% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.
  • Zach Nutall gets the Mustangs 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

SMU at Memphis

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
