Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) drives to the basket as Southern Methodist Mustangs forward Marcus Weathers (50) defends in the first half of an NCAA men s college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the Southern Methodist Mustangs, 77-60. Southern Methodist Mustangs At Cincinnati Bearcats Jan 6 Smu